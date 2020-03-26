Portland, OR, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Antimalarial Drugs Market was estimated at $711,360 thousand in 2018 and is expected to hit at $1,019,396 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Rise in prevalence of malaria, increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide and presence of large number of pipeline products drive the growth of the global antimalarial drugs market. On the other hand, poor demand in underdeveloped countries curtails down the growth to some extent. However, development in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2760

The quinine segment to dominate by 2026-

Based on drug class, the quinine segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the study period. The other segments analyzed in the report include chloroquine, proguanil, mefloquine, and pyrimethamine.

The retail pharmacy segment to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment held the major share in 2018, garnering more than three-fifths of the total market. The e-commerce websites and online drug stores segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. The hospital pharmacy segment is also assessed in the report.

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on region, LAMEA accounted for 94% of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion’s share till 2026. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. The other provinces analyzed in the market report take in Europe and North America.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2760

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global antimalarial drugs market report include Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ranbaxy Laboratories), GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Alvizia Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Ipca Laboratories Ltd. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their bent in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Digital Diabetes Management Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Airway Clearance System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research