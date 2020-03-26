The Bank's annual report, sustainability report and Pillar 3 report for 2019 is published today, 26 March 2020, on the bank's website:

https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations

For further information, please contact:

CEO Tine Wollebekk; phone: +47 40805557

CFO Pål Svenkerud; phone: +47 93403904

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone: +47 95891539

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

