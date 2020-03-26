The NFH Group's annual report, sustainabity report and Pillar 3 report for 2019 is published today, 26 March 2020, on NFH's website:
https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations
For further information, please contact:
CEO Tine Wollebekk; phone: +47 40805557
CFO Pål Svenkerud; phone: +47 93403904
Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone: +47 95891539
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
Lysaker, NORWAY
Annual report 2019 Norwegian Finans Holding ASAFILE URL | Copy the link below
Annual report 2019 Bank Norwegian ASFILE URL | Copy the link below