Sydney, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Centre Sydney’s Air Village design recently received international acclaim, winning the MIPIM Architectural Review’s Future Project Award for office and office led development. The awards celebrate global excellence in unbuilt projects.

The development at 210 George Street was judged on how it enhances the immediate surroundings, as well as how the design creates an environment in which workplace productivity can flourish.

Poly New South Wales Design Manager Jack Qian said the company is thrilled the design, created by global architecture firm Grimshaw, has been internationally recognised.

“We have worked collaboratively with Grimshaw to achieve an enlightened Air Village concept, focusing on daylight, connectivity and vibrant public realms, with prestigious finishes and creative architectural integrations to deliver a working environment never seen before in the Sydney business district.”

“We are honoured that global real estate market leaders MIPIM and The Architectural Review considers Poly Centre Sydney as a world-class upcoming office development,” he said.

Poly Centre Sydney’s evolutionary Air Village design was sculpted with the intention to present an aspirational, free-flowing workplace destination within Sydney’s business district. The dual floor design acts to provide a new level of open plan working, inducing an increased energy, connectivity and productivity for businesses.

Grimshaw Managing Partner Andrew Cortese said the optimisation of natural light, air and open spaces was pivotal in encapsulating the essence of the development.

"The design intends to recover the ability of life within the workplace to animate the life of the street and make architecture where work can be enjoyed.”

“The building is conceived as a series of double-height tenancies with a sculptural spatial volume, material character and amenity brought about by the twin floor plate coupling. Expressive and sculptural in form, the tripartite composition of elements resolve vertically through counterpoised arched volumes.”

The west facing podium facade is formed with vaulting, cantilevered arches enclosing a continuous double height workplace extending out to the external terraces. The vertical blades that shift in orientation enable a civic scale to the street while giving enabling transparency, shade and shadow to the western sun,” Mr Cortese said.

The 27-storey tower is scheduled for completion at the end of 2021. The development is targeting a PCA A Grade, 5 Star Green Star and 5 Star NABERS Energy rating.

Commercial tenant queries for Poly Centre Sydney can be taken through co-agents Robert Gishen, Tom Buxton and Jock Gilchrist from Colliers International and Alex Wong and Linda Ko from JLL. Retail enquiries can be directed to Alex Alamsyah of Knight Frank.

