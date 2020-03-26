Regulatory Release 10/2020

Better Collective has today published its annual report and sustainability report on its website www.bettercollective.com.

Better Collective further announces a change in the financial calendar in light of the expected election of a new board member at the upcoming AGM. Reference is made to announcement no. 3, march 11, 2020: Nomination committee of Better Collective proposes Todd Dunlap as new board member.

The Interim report January-March 2020 will be published on May 15, 2020.



Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

