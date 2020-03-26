Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

26th March 2020

Transaction in own shares and Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company announces that on 25th March 2020, in accordance with prior approvals from shareholders, it purchased 8,867 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 867.77 pence per share through the Company’s broker, Numis Securities Limited.

The purchase of the shares was arranged to satisfy remuneration owed to Lord Davies for the period ending 31 March 2020. The Company confirms that Lord Davies will continue to receive remuneration in the form of shares on a quarterly basis.

The Company wishes to announce that it received notification today that on 25th March 2020 Lord Davies of Abersoch, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, received 8,867 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 867.77 pence per share. As a result of this transaction Lord Davies and his connected persons hold a total of 14,582 ordinary shares, being 0.01% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

