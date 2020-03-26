Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 26 March 2020 at 9.00 a.m.

Marimekko and UNIQLO, a Japanese global apparel retailer, are pleased to announce a new limited edition collection for Spring/Summer 2020, launching from April 2020 onwards. The UNIQLO x Marimekko collection represents one of the spearhead collaborations for UNIQLO in 2020. The new capsule is inspired by Finnish summer living and features a selection of summery items for women and children in iconic Marimekko prints by Annika Rimala and Maija Isola. The collaboration continues the successes of the two earlier limited edition UNIQLO x Marimekko capsules.

“Brand collaborations with partners with whom we share values and are able to create something special for customers represent unique opportunities for Marimekko to share our design philosophy with a wide global audience. We are honored to partner with UNIQLO again on this new summery collection that builds on the strengths of both brands: Marimekko’s empowering aesthetic renowned for its art of printmaking and UNIQLO’s high-quality, functional and affordable LifeWear made for all,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.

“Our three seasons of working closely with Marimekko have deepened our understanding and appreciation for the Finnish fashion and design house and its art of printmaking. We are pleased to once again feature iconic Marimekko prints by the company’s legendary designers Maija Isola and Annika Rimala, and this time include a Finnish take on celebrating the end of long winters and the joys of summer times with friends and family. We hope the new LifeWear will be enjoyed by all,” comments Yuki Katsuta, Head of Research & Development, UNIQLO Co., Ltd.

The collection will be available in all UNIQLO markets except Japan.

The brand collaboration relates to the agreement signed in summer 2019 with most of the licensing income already recognized during 2019 in the Asia-Pacific region.



Photos: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/GPfVwCPChsTk

Read more: https://www.marimekko.com/eu_en/world-of-marimekko/news-2020/uniqlo-x-marimekko-a-new-spearhead-collaboration-collection



Further information:

Asta Halme, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 9 7587 233

asta.halme@marimekko.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Key media

About Marimekko



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, Helmut Lang, PLST (Plus T), Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam and J Brand. With global sales of approximately 2.2905 trillion yen for the 2019 fiscal year ending August 31, 2019 (US $21.53 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2019 rate of $1 = 106.4 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world’s largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan’s leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has close to 2,200 stores in 25 markets including Japan. In alphabetical order, the other markets are Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, U.K., U.S. and Vietnam. In addition, UNIQLO established a social business in Bangladesh together with the Grameen Bank in 2010, and today there are several Grameen-UNIQLO stores in Dhaka.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.