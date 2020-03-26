To    Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

 

 

 

 26 March 2020


New fixed-rate bonds

Nykredit opens new 30-year fixed-rate bonds maturing on 1 October 2053.

  • 1.5% annuity
  • 1.5% interest-only option
  • 2% annuity
  • 2% interest-only option

The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.

Attachment