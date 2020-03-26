2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS

Consolidated trading profit of €1,292m, up +5.5% at constant exchange rates

(excluding tax credits)

In France, Retail trading margin of 3.8% (+0.5pt vs. 2018)

Reduction in France net debt to €2.3bn

Acceleration of strategic repositioning of operations in France

In France

Acceleration of strategic repositioning to focus on buoyant formats with the disposal of Leader Price, bringing the total proceeds from signed disposals under the disposal plan to €2.8bn

with the disposal of Leader Price, bringing the total proceeds from signed disposals under the disposal plan to €2.8bn Gross sales under banner up +1,9% on a same-store basis

24% of the activity done through E-commerce in Q4 2019 vs 18% in 2018

vs 18% in 2018 Retail trading margin up +0.5pt to 3.8% , with trading profit up +12% to €622m 1

, with trading profit Reduction in net debt to €2.3bn driven by the disposal plan, with recurring free cash flow (excluding

the disposal and Rocade plans) of €367m 2 ( €576m excluding non-recurring items )

driven by the disposal plan, with recurring free cash flow (excluding the disposal and Rocade plans) of €367m ( ) Major milestone achieved in retail business modernisation, with faster development of automated checkout systems (smartphone, self-service checkouts, autonomous stores) and growth in home delivery services (Ocado warehouse launched on a test basis on 18 March 2020)

In Latin America

Simplified Group structure in Latin America , with all businesses placed under the umbrella of the GPA subsidiary

, with all businesses placed under the umbrella of the GPA subsidiary Assaí’s excellent momentum confirmed , with sales up +22% 3 and margin up +20bps 3

, with sales up +22% and margin up +20bps Success of Éxito’s new formats and a 20bps 3 improvement in margin

and a 20bps improvement in margin Digital transformation and strong growth in E-commerce, up nearly +40%3

In the context of the Covid-19 crisis, Casino Group is focusing on its core mission

of ensuring that all communities have uninterrupted food supplies

The key priority is the implementation of necessary measures to protect the health of employees

and clients at all workplaces and in all areas open to the public: distribution of face masks

and hydro-alcoholic gels, installation of plexiglass screens at check-outs, respect of social distancing measures between clients, promotion of automatic payment solutions (up to 50% of payment flows

in the hypermarkets in France)

at all workplaces and in all areas open to the public: distribution of face masks and hydro-alcoholic gels, installation of plexiglass screens at check-outs, respect of social distancing measures between clients, promotion of automatic payment solutions (up to 50% of payment flows in the hypermarkets in France) Like other food retailers 4 , the Group is faced with unprecedented demand, both in stores and for Drive or home delivery services. In France , demand in large cities is particularly high in the convenience stores and on E‑commerce sites . With a network of 7,200 stores and the Cdiscount E-commerce banner, the Group is ready to fulfil its mission

, the Group both in stores and for Drive or home delivery services. , demand in large cities is . With a network of 7,200 stores and the Cdiscount E-commerce banner, the Group is ready to fulfil its mission A crisis management unit has been set up and is in continuous contact with suppliers and public authorities to ensure supply chain continuity and to secure operations in the stores

and E-commerce fulfilment centres

has been set up and is in continuous contact with suppliers and public authorities to ensure in the stores and E-commerce fulfilment centres Initiatives to help the most vulnerable populations have been launched (shopping hours reserved

for over 65s and care-givers, ready-to-deliver baskets, telephone orders, expanded Cdiscount food offering)

2019 Key figures

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018 restated 2019 Reported

change Change

at constant exch. rates Net sales 34,329 34,645 +0.9% +4.2%5 EBITDA 2,669 2,640 -1.1% +0.6% Trading profit 1,364 1,292 -5.3% -3.1% Trading profit excl. tax credits 1,252 1,292 +3.2% +5.5% Underlying net profit, Group share 327 212 -35.4% -34.9% Underlying diluted earnings per share 2.57 1.62 -37.2% -34.6% Net debt (3,378) (4,053) -675 n.m. o/w France Retail (2,724) (2,282) +441 n.m.

The Board of Directors met on 24 March 2020 to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2019.

The 2018 and 2019 financial statements are presented in accordance with IFRS 16 – Leases, the Group having elected to apply the “full retrospective” transition method. Via Varejo, which was sold on 14 June 2019, is presented as a discontinued operation in 2018 and from January 1st to June 30 2019, in accordance with IFRS 5. In light of the decision made in 2019 to divest Leader Price, this business is presented as a discontinued operation in 2019, in accordance with IFRS 5. The 2018 financial statements have been restated to permit meaningful comparisons with 2019. The auditors have completed their audit procedures on the financial statements and are in the process of issuing their report.





During the year, the Group continued its development in France focused

on its strategic priorities and on buoyant formats.

Premium and convenience formats

The sale of Leader Price represents a key milestone in the Group’s strategy of repositioning

its operations to focus on buoyant formats .

represents a in the Group’s strategy of its operations to focus on . Relaunch of expansion in convenience (including premium) with 213 stores opened.

(including premium) with 213 stores opened. Launch of commercial synergies between Monoprix and Franprix.

Net sales in the organic segment increased sharply to €1.1bn, driven by the general banners, which recorded growth in sales of +11% (share of organic sales of +14% at Monoprix), and by the expansion

of Naturalia.

E-commerce and digital solutions

24% of the activity done through E-commerce in Q4 2019 vs. 18% in 2018.

The Group extended its leadership in non-food E-commerce via Cdiscount , which recorded GMV

of nearly €4bn 6 in 2019. The +9.1% 1 organic increase of GMV was driven by continued expansion

of the marketplace , which accounted for 38.1% 1 of GMV, and by B2C services.

via , which recorded GMV of nearly €4bn in 2019. The +9.1% organic increase of GMV was driven by continued expansion of the , which accounted for 38.1% of GMV, and by B2C services. The Group continued to develop the food E-commerce 7 segment, up +11% to €353m , led by the successful partnership with Amazon . Food E-commerce has been accelerating strongly over the last few weeks. The Ocado warehouse has been operating on a test basis since 18 March 2020.

segment, up to , led by the successful . Food E-commerce has been accelerating strongly over the last few weeks. The has been operating on a test basis since 18 March 2020. The Group has over 300 autonomous stores at end-2019 generating a 0.8% Q4 increase in customer traffic in France, including 2.3% growth in supermarket traffic. Openings are facilitated by the CasinoMax app whose penetration is strong with 20% of sales generated by users in the last two months of the year8. The new "CasinoMax Extra" subscription loyalty program reserved for users of the application has 80,000 subscribers at the end of 2019. In addition, 45%9 of payments in hypermarkets and 36%4 in supermarkets are now made by smartphone or automatic check-out corresponding to a profound evolution of the model particularly adapted in the current period.

In Latin America, very good performance in the Cash & Carry segment

and refurbished formats; sharp acceleration in E-commerce.

In Latin America, GPA’s performance was driven by the Cash & Carry business (Assaí), which recorded organic growth of +22%1, and by the refurbished and convenience formats. E‑commerce sales

were up +40%1. In Colombia, the Éxito Wow, Carulla Fresh Market and Surtimayorista formats met

with resounding success. Growth in the E-commerce business came to +37%1.





The Group has sped up development of its new B2B businesses, which serve

as additional growth levers.

GreenYellow

In 2019, GreenYellow accelerated the development of its photovoltaic business, resulting in a threefold increase in its pipeline to 451MWp at end-2019 and EBITDA of €76m.

GreenYellow has made strong international expansion (in Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Indian Ocean region) and has continued to diversify its customer portfolio alongside public authorities and manufacturers (such as Schneider Electric and STMicroElectronics). The subsidiary has forged major strategic partnerships: Reservoir Sun which is now the key player in solar self-consumption in France (over 100MWp secured in one year), and Allego which intends to deploy France’s largest network of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations.

Data and Data Centers

The Data and Data Centers division generated €67m in sales, up +51% from 2018.

In the Data business, the two Casino Group’s entities, 3W.relevanC and Maxit, are being combined to form relevanC, a key player in digital marketing. relevanC will provide brands and retailers with customer acquisition and retention solutions, based on targeting strategies and impact measurement, via two divisions:

relevanC advertising (formerly 3w.relevanC): media and marketing solutions, enhanced by transactional data, insights and measurement, to meet all the multi-channel marketing challenges related to target shoppers, and;

relevanC retail tech (formerly Maxit): technological solutions enabling retailers to optimise

the performance of their marketing campaigns by using their data to personalise the customer relationship.

In the Data Centers business, ScaleMax has diversified its portfolio of external customers (notably including BNP Paribas, Natixis and Mac Guff) and deployed 20,000 cores in one year.





The Group also sped up the execution of key strategic and financial plans, resulting in a reinforced financial structure.

The Group recorded €2.8bn in non-strategic assets sold since June 2018, of which €1.8m in proceeds

had been collected by end-2019. Disposals that are signed but not yet collected represent an amount of €1bn, that will help the Group to reimburse or buyback the bonds maturing in 2021-2022 (with a total of €1.1bn

in bonds to be redeemed after the refinancing operation).

The sale of Leader Price10 completes the Rocade plan initiated at the end of 2018. The Group has

sold 17 integrated hypermarkets and 14 integrated supermarkets, and closed 4 loss-making integrated supermarkets. Excluding Leader Price, the impact on sales is -€500m on a full year basis, partly offset by the rallying of franchisees with a gross sales under banner of nearly €300m. The full year impact of the Rocade plan on trading profit is a positive €50m (a positive €18m in 2019).

As announced in Q4 2019, the Group has finalised its refinancing plan in France and completed

the reorganisation of its operations in Latin America under Brazilian subsidiary GPA, which has been listed on the Novo Mercado since 2 March 2020.





2019 Full Year Results

In 2019, Group consolidated net sales amounted to €34.6bn, up +4.2% on an organic basis11 and up +0.9% after taking into account the effects of exchange rates and hyperinflation of -1.9% and the effect of changes

in scope of -0.8%.

In France, sales were up +0.3% on a same-store basis. Including Cdiscount, gross sales under banner

in France were up +1.9% on a same-store basis.

E-commerce (Cdiscount) gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) came to €4bn, a year-on-year increase

of +9.1%12 on an organic basis, led by the expansion of the marketplace.

Sales in Latin America were up sharply by +9.7% on an organic basis1, mainly supported by the very good performance in the Cash & Carry segment (Assaí), which recorded organic growth of +22%2.

Consolidated trading profit came to €1,292m, a change of -5.3% including the impact of currency effects and a change of -3.1% at constant exchange rates. Excluding tax credits in Brazil, consolidated trading profit was up +3.2% in total and +5.5% at constant exchange rates.

In France, EBITDA margin improved by +57bps to 9.0% of sales. Retail trading profit came to €622m,

up +11.6%, i.e. a retail trading margin of 3.8%. Pre-IFRS 16 retail trading profit improved by +4.9%

to €517m. The effects of the Rocade plan and the cost-saving plans more than offset the €68m increase

in rental expenses related to the disposals of store properties.

E-commerce (Cdiscount) EBITDA amounted to €69m, an increase of +€30m driven primarily by the marketplace and increased monetisation revenue in both B2B and B2C services. EBITDA margin improved by +153bps to reach 3.5% of net sales.

In Latin America, the trading profit excluding tax credits amounted to €612m, almost stable excluding exchange rate effects (-1,0% at constant exchange rates). In Brazil, Assaí’s trading margin excluding tax credits improved and Multivarejo was impacted by investments in promotional campaigns. Éxito’s trading margin increased driven by the success of new concepts and E-commerce. Latin America trading profit including tax credits and exchange rate effects was down -19.3% due to the absence of tax credits in 2019

and a currency effect of nearly -4%.

Underlying net financial expense and net profit, Group share13

Underlying net financial expense for the period came to -€716m (-€448m excl. interest expense on lease liabilities) vs. -€629m in 2018 (-€411m excl. interest expense on lease liabilities). In France, the underlying net financial expense excluding interest expense on lease liabilities is stable. The underlying net financial expense in E-commerce is stable vs. 2018. In Latin America, net financial expense increased in line

with the financing of GPA in the context of the takeover bid on Éxito.

Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share totalled €212m, compared with €327m

in 2018 mainly due to a decrease in trading profit in Brazil related to the absence of tax credits and a change in tax expense in France due to lower activations of tax loss carryforwards than in 2018 (notably Cdiscount) and the transformation of the CICE into an taxable social expense.

Diluted underlying earnings per share14 stood at €1.62, vs. €2.57 in 2018.





Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share

Profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share came out at -€384m, compared with -€60m

in 2018, reflecting an increase in non-recurring non-cash costs relating to the disposal plan.

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share came out at -€1,048m, compared with -€57m

in 2018, mainly due to goodwill impairment.

Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share amounted to -€1,432m, vs. -€117m in 2018.

Financial position at 31 December 2019

Consolidated cash flow from continuing operations came to €2,172m vs. €2,414m in 2018.

Casino Group consolidated net debt stood at €4.1bn at 31 December 2019 vs. €3.4bn at 31 December 2018. The increase in consolidated net debt reflects the net impact of the reorganisation in Latin America (repurchase of Éxito's share in GPA by Casino, GPA's takeover bid for Éxito), while France net debt decreased to €2.3bn (vs. €2.7bn at end-2018) and E-commerce debt was close to stable.

At 31 December 2019, Casino in France15 had €4.0bn in liquidity, composed of a gross cash position

of €1.7bn and confirmed undrawn lines of credit of €2.3bn. The Group also had €193m in an escrow account for the repayment of the bond that matured early March 2020.

2020 outlook

The Casino Group is fully committed to secure the supply of populations, while ensuring the protection

of employees and clients.

The Group’s strengths (convenience, E-commerce, automatic payment solutions) are being deployed

to meet customers’ needs in the safest possible manner.

The Group will pursue the accelerated adaptation of its operating processes and the development of new offers responding to the current unprecedented situation.

Consolidated net sales by segment

Net sales

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018 restated 2019 Change Change at constant

exch. rates France Retail 16,786 16,322 -2.8% - Latam Retail 15,577 16,358 +5.0% +9.7%16 E-commerce (Cdiscount) 1,965 1,966 +0.0% - Group total 34,329 34,645 +0.9% +4.2%1

Consolidated EBITDA by segment

EBITDA

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018 restated 2019 Change Change at constant

exch. rates France Retail 1,413 1,467 +3.8% +3.9% Latam Retail 1,217 1,104 -9.3% -5.7% E-commerce (Cdiscount) 39 69 +77.5% +77.5% Group total 2,669 2,640 -1.1% +0.6%

Consolidated trading profit by segment

Trading profit

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018 restated 2019 Change Change at constant exch. rates France Retail 618 676 +9.4% +9.6% Latam Retail 758 612 -19.3% -15.5% E-commerce (Cdiscount) (12) 4 n.m. n.m. Group total 1,364 1,292 -5.3% -3.1%





Change in net debt by entity

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018 restated Change 2019 France Retail (2,724) +441 (2,282) E-commerce (Cdiscount) (199) -22 (221) Latam Retail (1,018) -532 (1,550) o/w GPA (200) -1,775 (1,975) o/w Éxito (423) +1,060 638 o/w Segisor (389) +204 (185) Latam Electronics 563 -563 - Total (3,378) -675 (4,053)

Group net debt – 2019

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018 restated 2019 Group net debt as of 1 January (4,069) (3,378) Free cash flow17 2,104 1,786 Interest expense (including interest on lease liabilities) (629) (617) Dividends paid to shareholders and holders of TSSDI

deeply-subordinated bonds (491) (299) Share buybacks and transactions

with non-controlling interests 129 (1,011) Other net financial investments 61 (240) Repayment of lease liabilities (617) (713) Other non-cash items (493) (83) Assets held for sale recognised in accordance

with IFRS 5 628 503 Group net debt as of 31 December (3,378) (4,053)





France net debt – 2019

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018 restated 2019 France net debt as of 1 January (3,703) (2,724) Free cash flow18 + net proceeds from disposal

and Rocade plans 1,066 1,057 Interest expense (excluding interest on lease liabilities) (133) (161) Dividends paid to shareholders and holders of TSSDI

deeply-subordinated bonds (400) (211) Share buybacks and transactions

with non-controlling interests (97) (90) GreenYellow capital increase 149 - Other net financial investments

(excl. disposal plan and Rocade) 69 (439)19 Other non-cash items (459) (20)20 o/w non-cash financial expenses (11) (6) Assets held for sale recognised in accordance with IFRS 5 585 503 Segisor 200 (198) Change in net debt 980 441 France net debt as of 31 December (2,724) (2,282)





2019 Results21

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018 restated 2019 Net sales 34,329 34,645 EBITDA 2,669 2,640 Trading profit 1,364 1,292 Trading profit and share of profit

of equity-accounted investees 1,424 1,338 Other operating income and expenses (402) (719) Operating profit 962 574 Net finance costs (320) (356) Other financial income and expenses (356) (394) Income taxes (188) (137) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 60 46 Net profit (loss) from continuing operations,

Group share (60) (384) Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share (57) (1,048) Net profit (loss), Group share (117) (1,432) Underlying net profit, Group share 327 212





Underlying net profit

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018

restated Adjustments 2018

underlying 2019 Adjustments 2019

underlying Trading profit 1,364 0 1,364 1,292 0 1,292 Other operating income

and expenses (402) 402 0 (719) 719 0 Operating profit 962 402 1,364 574 719 1,292 Net finance costs (320) 0 (320) (356) 0 (356) Other financial income

and expenses22 (356) 47 (310) (394) 34 (360) Income taxes23 (188) (13) (201) (137) (116) (253) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 60 0 60 46 0 46 Net profit (loss)

from continuing operations 159 436 594 (268) 637 369 xx xx xx xx o/w attributable

to non-controlling interests24 218 49 267 116 41 157 o/w Group share (60) 387 327 (384) 596 212

Underlying net profit corresponds to net profit from continuing operations, adjusted for (i) the impact of other operating income and expenses, as defined in the "Significant accounting policies" section in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, (ii) the impact of non-recurring financial items, as well as (iii) income tax expense/benefits related to these adjustments and (iv) the implementation of IFRIC 23.

Non-recurring financial items include fair value adjustments to equity derivative instruments (such as total return swaps and forward instruments related to GPA shares) and the effects of discounting Brazilian tax liabilities.





Simplified balance sheet – 2019

In €m, post-IFRS 16 2018 restated 2019 Non-current assets 24,197 22,524 Current assets 18,450 12,320 Total assets 42,647 34,844 Total equity 11,709 8,291 Non-current financial liabilities 6,782 8,100 Other non-current liabilities 5,602 5,560 Current liabilities 18,554 12,892 Total equity and liabilities 42,647 34,844





