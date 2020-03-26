Paris, Amsterdam, March 26, 2020

Press release

Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE to be held on May 15, 2020, and the 2019 Universal Registration Document

The Combined General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held, in closed session, at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE’s registered office (7 place du Chancelier Adenauer – 75016 Paris) on Friday May 15, 2020, at 10:30 am.

The formal notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion à l’Assemblée Générale) will be published on March 27, 2020, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and will set out the AGM agenda, the proposed resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for voting at the AGM.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 25, 2020.

The explanatory documentation regarding this AGM and the 2019 Universal Registration Document are available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the www.urw.com website (under Investors/General Meetings).

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2019 Financial Report,

the report of the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance,

the 2019 management report,

the remuneration report and the remuneration policy of the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board,

the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report.

