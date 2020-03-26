RELEASE OF THE FULL YEAR 2019 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

The Group has released its full-year 2019 earnings presentation on its website. It is available following this link:

https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2019-full-year-results-presentation.pdf​

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Régine Gaggioli – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS - +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26 - kallouis@image7.fr

Flore LARGER – Tel : +33(0)6 33 13 41 50 - flarger@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Attachment