New York, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RNA Sequencing Market: Focus on Product, Technology, Workflow, End User, Application, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877933/?utm_source=GNW

However, the expected implementation of patient protection and affordable care act in the U.S., existing lawsuits, and lack of approval with uncertain reimbursement and regulatory policies, among others.



Expert Quote

“We are proud to continue our tradition of driving down the cost of sequencing without compromising accuracy. Products are designed to enable core labs, small to medium research labs, and clinical facilities to access high-intensity sequencing applications using our industry-leading SBS technology.”



Scope of the Market Intelligence on RNA sequencing Market

The RNA sequencing research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the challenges, opportunities, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global RNA sequencing market.



Market Segmentation

The RNA sequencing market (on the basis of manufacturer) is segmented into product, technology, workflow, end user, application, and region.



The RNA sequencing market (on the basis of product) is segmented into instruments, reagents and kits, and software.



The RNA sequencing market (on the basis of technology) is segmented into single molecule-based sequencing, sequence by synthesis technology, nanopore sequencing technology, and ion torrent semiconductor sequencing.



The RNA sequencing market (on the basis of workflow) is segmented into sample enrichment, nucleic acid isolation and extraction, library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis and management.



The RNA sequencing market (on the basis of end user) is segmented into biopharmaceuticals, life-sciences and biotechnology companies, diagnostic centers, and research and academia.



The RNA sequencing market (on the basis of application) is segmented into drug discovery, translational medicine, diagnostics, and others.



Key Companies in the RNA Sequencing Market

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the RNA sequencing market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI, F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Lexogen GmbH, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dolomite Bio, Takara Bio Inc., and Merck KGaA., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877933/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001