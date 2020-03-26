Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 100 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building construction industry in Middle East & Africa is expected to record a CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 481.3 billion by 2024.
The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on middle eastern and african building construction industry, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,300+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across top 100 cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Middle East and Africa.
KPIs covered include the following:
Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:
Countries Covered
Reason to Buy
Please note: This is a bundled offering, comprising 10 countries reports along with this regional report.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qv9qj
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
