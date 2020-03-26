Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 260-page report, Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027 is based on comprehensive research of the worldwide influenza vaccines market.
The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the worldwide influenza vaccines market. The report provides historical market data for 2013-2019, and forecasts from 2020 until 2027. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of all the segments.
The report contains a deep analysis of the worldwide influenza vaccines market with size in terms of both value and volume. The report provides a clear insight into current and future developments of the worldwide influenza vaccines market. The report also explores detailed analysis of the children and adults vaccinated with influenza vaccines worldwide from 2013 to 2019 and forecasts to 2027. It provides essential insights into influenza vaccines market revenue for the top 21 regional and national, and forecast until 2027.
Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, merger & acquisitions, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also offers detailed information about the recruiting clinical trials statement by phase, trial status, study sponsor name and study phase. The report also investigates detailed insights about regulatory landscape including the approval process and an overview of the regulatory authorities in the United States, EU, and Japan.
The report also delivers a detailed assessment of the latest happenings in the influenza vaccines market worldwide. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and also gives an all-round future outlook through 2027.
The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the worldwide influenza vaccines market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, influenza vaccines sales value analysis, and recent development.
Other emerging players are making novel technology-based vaccines that are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. The emerging players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccines in the clinical development with phase, platform technology, and recent developments.
Report Scope
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Worldwide Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast (2013 - 2027)
3. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecast (2013 - 2027)
4. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%)
4.1 Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines Share, 2013 - 2027(%)
4.2 Influenza Vaccines Market Share, 2013 - 2027(%)
5. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market Drivers and Inhibitors
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Inhibitors
6. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market, By Geography (Volume and Value), 2013 - 2027
6.1 United States
6.1.1 United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2013 - 2027)
6.1.2 United States Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue (2013 - 2027)
6.2 Canada
6.3 Germany
6.4 France
6.5 Italy
6.6 Spain
6.7 United Kingdom
6.8 Netherlands
6.9 Sweden
6.10 Denmark
6.11 Poland
6.12 Norway
6.13 Finland
6.14 Ireland
6.15 Belgium
6.16 Australia
6.17 New Zealand
6.18 Japan
6.19 Brazil
6.20 China
6.21 India
6.22 Rest of the World (ROW)
7. Recent Development in the Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market
8. Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market - Regulatory System
8.1 United States
8.2 Europe
8.3 Japan
9. Major Deals in the Worldwide Influenza Vaccines Market
9.1 Merger and Acquisitions
9.2 Collaboration Deals
9.3 Licensing Agreement
9.4 Exclusive Agreement
9.5 Distribution Agreement
10. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country
10.1 Year 2020
10.2 Year 2019
11. Key Companies Analysis
11.1 Sanofi Pasteur
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio
11.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Value Sales Analysis
11.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
11.3 Seqirus (CSL Limited)
11.4 AstraZeneca
11.5 Gamma Vaccines Pty. Ltd.
11.6 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
11.7 Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.
11.8 Mylan
11.9 BioDiem
12. Emerging Players
12.1 Novavax
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
12.1.3 Recent Development
12.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
12.3 Medicago
12.4 Moderna Inc
12.5 Pneumagen
12.6 Altimmune
12.7 Daiichi Sankyo
12.8 FluGen
12.9 Imutex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kl3hw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: