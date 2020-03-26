Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Integrated Cybersecurity Framework Industry Guide, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An integrated cybersecurity framework is an offering by leading vendors aimed at the future of cybersecurity; while not a new approach, it has become increasingly popular in recent years.
A unified cybersecurity framework applies a consistent set of policies and rules, with 3 key advantages over point solutions: it allows for more consistency in control and management; it provides more visibility into the attack landscape, and it promotes collaboration through openness.
In part, this is due to the rapid digital transformation today, leading to an increasing threat surface that may render companies more susceptible to cyberattacks. In particular, the rise in zero-day attacks is difficult to combat due to the speed at which they can occur. Thus, it is necessary for companies to adopt a more comprehensive set of solutions.
Such solutions may increase the visibility of the threat landscape by offering a view from a single pane of glass.
Additionally, due to the rise in number of solutions required for cybersecurity, the integrated security framework can vastly simplify cybersecurity by streamlining processes. This will not only reduce the costs of operation and maintenance, but also reduce downtime and time to deployment, thus making it more cost efficient.
The study acknowledges that there are several disincentives to swapping to the integrated security framework as highly regulated organizations, especially banks and governments, tend to prefer best-of-breed solutions. However, upon conducting market research, the publisher contends that integrated security is a trend that most vendors are moving towards and should utilize in order to keep up with the changing dynamics in cybersecurity today.
The integrated security approach has become increasingly popular in recent years given the rise in potential threat vectors to the enterprise. As customers move toward digitization and virtualization, there is an increase in the number of vendors offering their vision of an integrated security framework with a best-of-suite approach.
For purposes of this analysis, the vendors included are those that have cybersecurity solutions which cover at least 3 out of 5 of the following security controls: network, endpoint, application, cloud and content. They should also have a strong integration portfolio.
Vendors profiled in this Asia-Pacific Integrated Cybersecurity Framework Industry Guide include Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Fortinet, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Pulse Secure, and Symantec.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Defining the Integrated Cybersecurity Framework Paradigm
3. Challenges in Cybersecurity Operations
4. The Value of an Integrated Cybersecurity Framework
5. Traditional Approach versus Integrated Approach
6. Integrated Cybersecurity Framework Vendor Profiles
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
8. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwkgmc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: