What are the challenges in cybersecurity operations?

What are the current scenarios in cybersecurity frameworks?

What are the key values that integrated cybersecurity frameworks provide?

What are the key advantages and key challenges of traditional security approaches versus integrated cybersecurity frameworks?

Who are the key integrated cybersecurity players in Asia-Pacific?

What are the growth opportunities and calls to action?

An integrated cybersecurity framework is an offering by leading vendors aimed at the future of cybersecurity; while not a new approach, it has become increasingly popular in recent years.

A unified cybersecurity framework applies a consistent set of policies and rules, with 3 key advantages over point solutions: it allows for more consistency in control and management; it provides more visibility into the attack landscape, and it promotes collaboration through openness.



In part, this is due to the rapid digital transformation today, leading to an increasing threat surface that may render companies more susceptible to cyberattacks. In particular, the rise in zero-day attacks is difficult to combat due to the speed at which they can occur. Thus, it is necessary for companies to adopt a more comprehensive set of solutions.

Such solutions may increase the visibility of the threat landscape by offering a view from a single pane of glass.



Additionally, due to the rise in number of solutions required for cybersecurity, the integrated security framework can vastly simplify cybersecurity by streamlining processes. This will not only reduce the costs of operation and maintenance, but also reduce downtime and time to deployment, thus making it more cost efficient.



The study acknowledges that there are several disincentives to swapping to the integrated security framework as highly regulated organizations, especially banks and governments, tend to prefer best-of-breed solutions. However, upon conducting market research, the publisher contends that integrated security is a trend that most vendors are moving towards and should utilize in order to keep up with the changing dynamics in cybersecurity today.



The integrated security approach has become increasingly popular in recent years given the rise in potential threat vectors to the enterprise. As customers move toward digitization and virtualization, there is an increase in the number of vendors offering their vision of an integrated security framework with a best-of-suite approach.



For purposes of this analysis, the vendors included are those that have cybersecurity solutions which cover at least 3 out of 5 of the following security controls: network, endpoint, application, cloud and content. They should also have a strong integration portfolio.

Vendors profiled in this Asia-Pacific Integrated Cybersecurity Framework Industry Guide include Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Fortinet, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Pulse Secure, and Symantec.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Defining the Integrated Cybersecurity Framework Paradigm

Definition - Integrated Cybersecurity Frameworks

Coverage of Integrated Cybersecurity Frameworks

3. Challenges in Cybersecurity Operations

Challenges in Cybersecurity Operations Today

4. The Value of an Integrated Cybersecurity Framework

Today's Cybersecurity Scenarios

5. Traditional Approach versus Integrated Approach

Traditional Security Framework - Best-of-Breed Approach

Integrated Security Framework - Holistic Approach

6. Integrated Cybersecurity Framework Vendor Profiles

Market Landscape

Measurement Definitions

Vendor Assessment Table

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

FireEye

Fortinet

McAfee

Palo Alto Networks

Pulse Secure

Symantec

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in the Cybersecurity EcosystemMany

Growth Opportunity 1 - Enterprises Need to Understand the Benefits that Integrated Frameworks can Offer

Growth Opportunity 2 - Crucial to Have Integration Both Within the Brand and Outside of the Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 3 - Need to Expand the Portfolio to Cover as Many Enterprise Pain Points as Possible

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. The Last Word

