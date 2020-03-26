To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Totalkredit A/S – Annual General Meeting 2020
At Totalkredit's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 26 March 2020:
Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chairman and David Hellemann as its Deputy Chairmen.
Copenhagen, 26 March 2020
Totalkredit A/S
Board of Directors
