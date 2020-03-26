To Nasdaq Copenhagen







Totalkredit A/S – Annual General Meeting 2020

At Totalkredit's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 26 March 2020:

The Annual Report 2019 was reviewed. In light of the macroeconomic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the 2020 forecast had been suspended prior to the Annual General Meeting. For further details, please see the Nykredit Group's company announcement from 23 March 2020 at 18:10. The Annual Report, including the proposal for distribution of profit, was approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted.

Anders Jensen was elected for the Board of Directors. Michael Rasmussen and David Hellemann were re-elected for the Board of Directors.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as company auditors.

Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chairman and David Hellemann as its Deputy Chairmen.

Copenhagen, 26 March 2020

Totalkredit A/S

Board of Directors

