Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Pay-TV Forecasts (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific pay TV sector is the most vibrant in the world, with subscribers up by 45 million and revenues up by $1.4 billion over the next five years. Pay TV penetration will stay at around 69%.



China and India together will account for 80% of the region's 676 million pay TV subscribers by 2025. India will add 24 million pay TV subscribers over the next five years. However, China will peak in 2021 with a slow decline thereafter. OTT penetration and competition will remain much higher in China than in India.



Much of this subscriber growth is down to the number of TV households increasing by 65 million between 2019 and 2025 to 978 million as populations rise and disposable income climbs. The region's population is 4 billion - more than half of the world's total.



This 198-page PDF, PowerPoint, and excel report comes in three parts:



Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 52-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues, and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 76-page PDF document.

