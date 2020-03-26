Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Pay-TV Forecasts (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific pay TV sector is the most vibrant in the world, with subscribers up by 45 million and revenues up by $1.4 billion over the next five years. Pay TV penetration will stay at around 69%.
China and India together will account for 80% of the region's 676 million pay TV subscribers by 2025. India will add 24 million pay TV subscribers over the next five years. However, China will peak in 2021 with a slow decline thereafter. OTT penetration and competition will remain much higher in China than in India.
Much of this subscriber growth is down to the number of TV households increasing by 65 million between 2019 and 2025 to 978 million as populations rise and disposable income climbs. The region's population is 4 billion - more than half of the world's total.
This 198-page PDF, PowerPoint, and excel report comes in three parts:
- Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 52-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues, and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 76-page PDF document.
Key Topics Covered
Sri Lanka pay TV forecasts
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Digital cable subs (000)
- Analog cable subs (000)
- Pay IPTV subscribers (000)
- Pay satellite TV subscribers (000)
- Free-to-air satellite TV
- households (000)
- Analog terrestrial households (000)
- Primary FTA DTT households (000)
- Primary Pay DTT households (000)
- Digital homes (000)
- Analog homes (000)
- Pay TV subscribers (000)
- Digital cable subs/TV HH
- Analog cable subs/TV HH
- Pay IPTV subs/TV HH
- Pay Satellite TV/TV HH
- Free-to-air satellite TV/TV HH
- Analog terrestrial/TVHH
- Primary FTA DTT/TV HH
- Primary pay DTT/TV HH
- TVHH/Total HH
- Digital/TV HH
- Analog/TV HH
- Pay TV Subs/TV HH
- Stand-alone digital cable subs (000)
- Dual-play digital cable subs (000)
- Triple-play digital cable subs (000)
- Stand-alone pay IPTV subs (000)
- Dual-play pay IPTV subs (000)
- Triple-play pay IPTV subs (000)
Revenues (US$ million)
- Stand-alone digital cable revs
- Dual-play digital cable TV revs
- Triple-play digital cable TV revs
- Digital cable TV subs revenues
- Digital cable TV on-demand revs
- Digital cable TV revenues
- Analog cable TV subs revs
- Cable TV revenues
- Stand-alone IPTV revenues
- Dual-play IPTV revenues
- Triple-play IPTV revenues
- IPTV subscription revenues
- IPTV on-demand revenues
- IPTV revenues
- Satellite TV subscription revs
- Satellite TV on-demand revs
- Satellite TV revenues
- DTT subscription revs
- DTT on-demand revenues
- DTT revenues
- Subscription revenues
- On-demand revenues
- Total revenues
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
- Stand-alone digital cable subs
- Dual-play digital cable TV subs
- Triple-play digital cable TV subs
- Ave digital cable (subs & VOD)
- Analog cable TV subs
- Stand-alone IPTV subs
- Dual-play IPTV subs
- Triple-play IPTV subs
- Average IPTV (subs and VOD)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)
- Pay DTT (subs)
- Pay DTT (subs and PPV)
- Average monthly ARPU
Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)
- Dialog (satellite)
- Peo (IPTV)
- Others
Share of pay TV subs by operator %
- Dialog (satellite)
- Peo (IPTV)
- Others
Subscription & VOD revenues ($ million)
- Dialog (satellite)
- Peo (IPTV)
- Others
Share of pay TV revenues by operator %
- Dialog (satellite)
- Peo (IPTV)
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- 4TV/MRTV (Forever)
- Airtel
- AIS
- Akash
- Astro
- B TV
- BesTV
- CDN
- China Radio & TV
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- CHT
- Cignal
- CMB
- CNS
- DDish
- DEN
- Dialog
- Dish Media
- Dish TV
- D'Live
- Foxtel
- FPT
- GTPL
- Hathway
- HTV-CMS
- Hyundai HCN
- i-cable
- In Digital
- Independent
- Indovision
- J:Com
- K+
- KT Olleh
- LG Hellovision
- LG U+
- Linknet
- MTNL
- Now TV
- NTT
- Okevision
- One TV
- Orange TV
- Peo
- PTCL
- SCTV
- SingTel TV
- Siti
- Sky
- Sky Cable/Sky Direct
- Sky One
- Skylife
- SkyNet
- SkyPerfecTV
- StarHub
- Sun Direct
- T Broad
- Taiwan Broadband
- Tata Sky
- Telkom
- TM
- Top TV
- TOT
- Transvision
- Truevisions
- TWM
- Univision
- Videocon
- Viettel
- Viva TV
- VNPT
- Vodafone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dwbpi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900