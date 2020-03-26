Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Plastics Additives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed study of the applications and global and regional markets for all types of plastics additives as well as the plastics additives industry.
The report's in-depth look at the consolidation and globalization of the plastics processing industry may allow additive manufacturers and suppliers to establish themselves in all the major regions. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The supply and pricing of raw materials and the basic feedstock of various plastics additives have been fluctuating greatly with the run-up in prices of raw materials and energy. This aspect of the plastics processing industry has also been studied and analyzed in detail.
The environmental/regulatory aspects of different types of plastics additives continue to present concerns as well as opportunities to additive suppliers. The effects of these factors on the supply chain, value, and demand for additives have also been studied in detail.
The report includes:
- A comprehensive study and in-depth analysis of the global markets for plastics additives
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Information pertaining to supply and pricing of raw materials and the basic feedstock of various plastics additives
- Key insight into the environmental and regulatory aspects of various plastics additives types
- Market analysis and revenue forecasts on the basis of the type of technology type, application, end-use industry, and geographical region covering North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and emerging economies from rest of the world (RoW)
- Review of relevant patent data and IPRs covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents on plastics additives
- Emphasis on new developments within plastics additives technologies and coverage of newer/emerging applications of both thermoset plastics and thermoplastics
- Recent merger and acquisition details, partnership activities, and economic outlooks of existing manufacturers that shape and influence the global marketplace
- Company profiles of market-leading players, including A&C Catalysts, BASF SE, China General Plastics Corp., The Dow Chemical Co, UBE Industries Ltd.
Market Insights
Many activities in life are affected by plastics and plastic products. Plastic is present in one form or other in most consumer goods, including luxury goods. There is growing consumer spending on goods involving plastics, which keeps the economy healthy. Innovations arising out of research are increasing to enable plastics to replace many conventional materials. Thus, the outlook for the plastics market is bright.
Through the use of various additives, the properties of plastics are modified and their performance improved, which contributes to their success. Without additives being used in the processing of plastics, performance enhancement in plastics would not be possible. The additives account for roughly about 15% to 20% by weight and only about 10% of the cost of the plastics.
Construction of new homes and various other building structures, along with the new design trends, has increased the market for polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is the most commonly used type of plastics. Along with increasing demand for PVC plastics, demand for plastic additives such as the plasticizers used in PVC formulation has also increased. Sales of rigid PVC products are increasing more than flexible PVC and this will increase the market for additives such as impact modifiers and lubricants.
Out of various plastic additives, plasticizers are the most commonly used type. This has been made possible by the increased use of flexible PVC products. The most widely used plasticizers are phthalates. Phthalates with much-improved safety profiles are being used as replacements instead of toxic compounds such as diethylhexyl phthalate. Flame retardants are the second most widely used additives, and these are expected to have good growth due to the surging electrical and electronics market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6 Patent Analysis and New Developments
- Patent Review
- New Developments in Plastics Additives
- Plastics Embedded with Radio Frequency (RF)
- Smart Polymers
- Bioplastics
- Development of New Types of Plastics Additives
Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Overview
- Factors Affecting the Plastics Additives Industry
- Acquisitions and Mergers
- Globalization
- New Technology and Product Development
- Intermaterial Competitive Trends
- Health and Environmental Issues
- Resin Production/Demand and Pricing of Feedstocks
- End-Use Applications
- Emerging Economies
- Supply Chain Shifts
- Factors Influencing Growth Opportunities
- Mergers and Acquisitions in the Plastics Industry
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
