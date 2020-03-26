Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Investments vs Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers the global markets for artificial intelligence, which is increasingly being implemented across a wide range of industries for various applications. The market is broken down by solution, end-user industry, technology, and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, technology, end-user industry, and regional market.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for artificial intelligence. It explains the major market drivers of the global market, current trends in the industry and the regional dynamics of the artificial intelligence market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global artificial intelligence industry.
In recent years, artificial intelligence has gained significant traction worldwide from businesses in both the public and the private sectors. This is mainly due to the perceived benefits associated with the integration of AI in business processes, such as higher productivity, cost reductions, and efficiency improvements.
Going forward, technology is expected to have a significant impact on virtually every business sector and every human being. Continuous advancements in the field are also expected to drive the adoption of other emerging technologies in the market, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and big data.
With the expanding economic landscape of AI technology, it is emerging as a general-purpose technology. By delivering more accurate and cost-effective predictions, recommendations and decisions, the technology is enabling businesses to enhance productivity and address complex business challenges.
In terms of technology, the artificial intelligence market can be classified into four types: machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing and computer vision. The rapid expansion of the field is attributed to the maturity of an ML modeling technique known as neural networks, as well as the growing availability of large datasets and advancements in computing power abilities.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market and technologies for artificial intelligence (AI)
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends and investments in the artificial intelligence market
- Knowledge about machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing and computer vision
- Assessment of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
- Information on mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion in the artificial intelligence market
- Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry, including Amazon, Cisco Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., General Electric, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
