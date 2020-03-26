Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Investments vs Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad and covers the global markets for artificial intelligence, which is increasingly being implemented across a wide range of industries for various applications. The market is broken down by solution, end-user industry, technology, and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, technology, end-user industry, and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for artificial intelligence. It explains the major market drivers of the global market, current trends in the industry and the regional dynamics of the artificial intelligence market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global artificial intelligence industry.

In recent years, artificial intelligence has gained significant traction worldwide from businesses in both the public and the private sectors. This is mainly due to the perceived benefits associated with the integration of AI in business processes, such as higher productivity, cost reductions, and efficiency improvements.

Going forward, technology is expected to have a significant impact on virtually every business sector and every human being. Continuous advancements in the field are also expected to drive the adoption of other emerging technologies in the market, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and big data.



With the expanding economic landscape of AI technology, it is emerging as a general-purpose technology. By delivering more accurate and cost-effective predictions, recommendations and decisions, the technology is enabling businesses to enhance productivity and address complex business challenges.



In terms of technology, the artificial intelligence market can be classified into four types: machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing and computer vision. The rapid expansion of the field is attributed to the maturity of an ML modeling technique known as neural networks, as well as the growing availability of large datasets and advancements in computing power abilities.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market and technologies for artificial intelligence (AI)

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends and investments in the artificial intelligence market

Knowledge about machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing and computer vision

Assessment of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Information on mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion in the artificial intelligence market

Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry, including Amazon, Cisco Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., General Electric, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

AI Based on Functionality

Reactive Machines

Limited Memory

Theory of Mind

Self-Aware

AI Based on Capability

Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI)

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Artificial Superintelligence (ASI)

Mergers and Acquisitions

AI Solutions

AI Hardware

AI Software

AI Services

AI Technologies

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

AI by End-User Industry

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security and Surveillance

Human Resources

Marketing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Legal

Chapter 4 Global Market for Artificial Intelligence

Global Market for AI by Technology

Global Market for AI by Solution

Global Market for AI by End-User Industry

Global Market for AI by Region

Global Market for AI Hardware by Type

Global Market for AI Processors by Type

Global Market for AI Hardware by End-User Industry

Global Market for AI Software by End-User Industry

Global Market for AI Services by End-User Industry

Chapter 5 Global Market for Artificial Intelligence Applications by End-User Industry

Global Market for AI in Healthcare Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the Healthcare Industry by Region

Global Market for AI in Manufacturing Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the Manufacturing Industry by Region

Global Market for AI in Automotive Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the Automotive Industry by Region

Global Market for AI in Agriculture Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the Agriculture Industry by Region

Global Market for AI in Retail Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the Retail Industry by Region

Global Market for AI in Security Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the Security Industry by Region

Global Market for AI in Human Resource Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the Human Resource Industry by Region

Global Market for AI in Marketing Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the Marketing Industry by Region

Global Market for AI in BFSI Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the BFSI Industry by Region

Global Market for AI in Legal Industry Applications

Global Market for AI in the Legal Industry by Region

Chapter 6 Global Market for Artificial Intelligence by Region/Country

North American Market

U.S. Market

Canadian Market

Mexican Market

European Market

German Market

U.K. Market

French Market

Italian Market

Rest of European Market

Asia-Pacific Market

Chinese Market

Indian Market

Japanese Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market

South American Market

Brazilian Market

Rest of South American Market

RoW Market

Middle Eastern Market

African Market

Chapter 7 Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Rising Adoption of AI Among Businesses to Enhance Customer Service

Growing Interest and Investments in AI Technologies

Increasing Demand to Analyze and Interpret Large Amounts of Data

Cloud-Based Applications and Services Gaining Traction

Challenges

Irregularity of AI Algorithms

Growing Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

Chapter 8 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Adapteva Inc.

Ageagle Aerial System Inc. (Agribotix Llc)

Aibrain Inc.

Amazon

Appier Inc.

Applied Brain Research

Atomwise Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cylance Inc.

Darktrace

Descartes Lab Inc.

Didi Chuxing

Drawbridge Inc.

Ec2Ce

Face++

Facebook Inc.

Gamaya

General Electric

General Vision

Google Llc

Graphcore

Gumgum Inc.

IBM

Inbenta Inc.

Intel Corp.

Iris Automation Inc.

Koniku Inc.

Mariana

Mellanox Technologies Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mythic

Narrative Science

Neurala Inc.

Nvidia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Persado

Pilot Ai Labs Inc.

Precision Hawk

Preferred Networks Inc.

Progress Datarpm

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

Sentient Technologies

Siemens

SK Hynix Inc.

Tenstorrent Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Vicarious

Wave Computing Inc.

Xant

Xilinx Inc.

Zensed

Zephyr Health

Zoox Inc.

Zylab Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5xhe3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900