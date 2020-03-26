London, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Urinalysis Market by Product (Pregnancy & Fertility Test, Dipstick, Reagent, Automatic, Semi-automatic, POC Analyzer), Application (Pregnancy, Diabetes, Kidney Disease, UTI), End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Laboratory, Home Care) – Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the urinalysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027 to reach at $2.21 billion by 2027.

Urinalysis is used to detect and manage various urinary disorders such as urinary tract infections, kidney disease, diabetes etc. This can be performed through physical, chemical methods or microscopic examinations. This analysis can measure several substances in the urine, such as byproducts of normal and abnormal metabolism, cellular fragments, cells, and bacteria. Urinalysis is a very common test that can be performed in many health care settings, including clinics, urgent care facilities, laboratories, hospitals, and even at home. The growing kidney diseases, diabetes, and urinary tract infections have led to increased adoption of urinalysis products as it provides innovative methods for easy & quick detection of diseases. Also, increasing chronic diseases associated with geriatric population leads to increase in need of regular heath check-ups which also includes urinalysis. Moreover, growing technological advancements such as automation and integrated systems are helping to reduce the turn around time of the test process, which is further expected to propel the adoption for urinalysis products.

The urinalysis market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), current data (2019), and forecasts for 2027 - by product, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

On the basis of product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the overall urinalysis market in 2019. Frequent use of various consumable products, cheaper price of the consumables, easy to use, and ready availability of various types of consumables are some of the key factors supporting the dominance of this segment. On the other hand, biochemical urine analyzers will experience higher utilization by end users owing to the advantages such as qualitative analysis of various analytes in the urine; measurement of specific gravity, color tone, and turbidity; and availability in the bench top model so as to be used in various clinical laboratories, hospitals, and clinics.

Based on application, the disease screening application segment accounted for the largest share of the overall urinalysis market in 2019. The growing incidence of diseases such as kidney disease, bladder cancer cases, diabetes, and urinary tract infections have increased the adoption of urine analysis tests to detect the disease at early stage and to plan therapy to treat diseases effectively. Apart from this, the growing focus on routine check-ups by physicians also expected to support the largest share of this segment. However, the diabetes segment expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness regarding increasing prevalence of diabetes and its associated causes, and growing utilization of urinalysis modalities for routine analysis of diabetes to control further implications are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market for this application segment.

Based on end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the overall urinalysis market in 2019. Diagnostic laboratories are the first choice of healthcare professionals to analyze urine samples for general health checkup and early stage disease diagnosis, resulting into increased demand for urinalysis products by diagnostic laboratories. Moreover, availability of range of commercialized urinalysis products further support the growth of this segment.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the global urinalysis market in 2019, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific. Higher awareness level regarding general health check to prevent chronic diseases among people, growing installations of automated devices in the large hospitals and laboratories, rising focus on miniaturization of diagnostic devices, and high healthcare expenditure are some of the major factors accelerating the urinalysis market in the North American region. However, urinalysis market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as increasing incidence of kidney diseases, urinary tract infections, and diabetes; growing geriatric population; technological advancements; awareness about urinalysis tests in the region; and large number of local players emerging from the Asia Pacific region.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the product portfolio, financials, and key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 5 years (2016–2020). The urinalysis market has witnessed number of new product launches, approvals, agreements, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions in the recent years. For instance, in January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) launched qUAntify Advance Control for urinalysis testing in clinical laboratories. It contains human urine solution and offers 31 days of open vial stability for all analytes at room temperature. Also, on July 2018, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) announced the partnership with ARKRAY, Inc. (U.S.). This partnership helped both the companies to meet their customer demands and thereby strengthen their market position.

The key players operating in the global urinalysis market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), ARKRAY, Inc (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd. (China), and 77 Elektronika Kft. (Hungary) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Urinalysis Market, by Product

Consumables Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Dipstick Other Consumables

Instruments Automated Urine Analyzers Biochemical Urine Analyzers Sediment Urine Analyzers Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers Integrated Urine Analyzers Point-of-care Analyzers



Urinalysis Market, by Application

Disease Screening Urinary Tract Infections Kidney Diseases Diabetes Other Diseases

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Urinalysis Market, by End user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Urinalysis Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





