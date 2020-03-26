HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government, utility customers, and investors, today announced that it received a notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) on March 23, 2020 indicating that the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) (the “Rule”) for continued listing because the market value of its publicly held shares (“MVPHS”) was less than $15 million.



The rules also provided that the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until September 21, 2020 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance.

If at any time during the Compliance Period, the Company’s MVPHS closes at $15,000,000 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by September 19, 2020, the Company will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting.

