Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

26 March 2020 at 12.00 p.m.

Aktia's Annual and Sustainability Report 2019 published

Aktia has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2019. The report is available at https://investors.aktia.com/en/annual-and-sustainability-report2019 . The Annual and Sustainability Report comprises Aktia's business review, the corporate responsibility report, the report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements for 2019, and the corporate governance report. Aktia’s non-financial report is included in the report by the Board of Directors.

Aktia’s Capital and Risk Management Report 2019, Guidelines on remuneration for the governing bodies of Aktia Bank Plc and Statement of Remuneration 2019 have also been published at the same time. All documents are available on the company website www.aktia.com.

The Annual and Sustainability Report and the risk report are attached to this release.

