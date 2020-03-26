Utrecht, 26 March 2020





In light of the recent guidelines of the Dutch government surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 and Aalberts’ concern for the health of its shareholders, members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and employees, the AGM that was scheduled for 22 April 2020 is postponed to 25 June 2020.

In order to have a sound dialogue with its shareholders, Aalberts prefers a physical meeting which is not possible due to legal regulations. According to the statutory notice period, the AGM agenda will be published on 14 May 2020.

Aalberts will closely follow the developments and guidelines issued by the Dutch authorities with regard to COVID-19 and expressly reserves the right to take any further measures with regard to the AGM.

We advise you to regularly check aalberts.com for any further updates.





