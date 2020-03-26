MT Højgaard Holding A/S and Kemp & Lauritzen A/S have today received final approval by the Danish competition authorities for a sale of the wholly-owned subsidiary Lindpro A/S to Kemp & Lauritzen A/S, and thus all conditions for the completion of the sale are met. The transfer of the shares will take place on 31 March 2020.



The selling price was DKK 265 million as described in company announcement no. 4/2020 dated 6 February 2020.



The sale of Lindpro does not change the previously announced outlook for revenue and operating profit for 2020. Revenue is thus still expected to be around DKK 5.9 billion. EBIT before special items is expected to be around DKK 125 million for the MT Højgaard Group and around DKK 85 million for MT Højgaard Holding A/S.



Contact: Ann-Louise Elkjær, Vice President Communications and HR, +45 2033 8693, ale@mth.dk



Attachment