Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security-as-a-service market was valued at USD 7,907.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19,374.94 million by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 16.11% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
Recently, 5G operators by the deployment of SECaaS can protect all user devices such as IoT devices from any threat like phishing, malware, and child safety.
With improved IT infrastructure of businesses, threats related to data (data breaches) are also on the rise, which demands advanced security solutions over traditional ones. With this trend gaining traction in the market, companies have started investing its resources in enhancing their advanced security offerings.
Rising threats across the enterprises and corporates and subsequent increase in identity thefts have contributed to the highest demand for these solutions. IAM solutions are one of the proactive ways to prevent identity theft. These solutions define and modify user access rights using a centralized mechanism; they also monitor the authorization based on these rights.
Key Market Trends
Secure Email Gateway is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
North America to Account for a Major share
Competitive Landscape
The SECaaS market is highly fragmented. Overall, the competitive rivalry among existing competitors is high. Moving forward, the product innovation strategy of large companies are boosting the market growth. Some of the key developments in the area are:
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
5 MARKET INSIGHTS
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
5.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 MARKET DYNAMICS
6.1 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
6.2 Market Drivers
6.2.1 Increasing Need for Advanced Cloud Security Solutions
6.2.2 Increasing Trend of BYOD in Enterprises
6.3 Market Restraints
6.3.1 Vulnerability of Cloud-Based Applications to Cyber Crimes
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 By Solution
7.1.1 Identity and Access Management
7.1.2 Secure Email Gateway
7.1.3 Secure Web Gateway
7.1.4 Vulnerability Management
7.1.5 Security Information and Event Management
7.1.6 Application Security Testing
7.1.7 Other Solutions
7.2 By Organization Size
7.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
7.2.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Geography
7.3.1 North America
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.4 Latin America
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Barracuda Networks Inc.
8.1.2 Dell Technologies
8.1.3 IBM Corporation
8.1.4 Proofpoint Inc.
8.1.5 Sophos PLC
8.1.6 Trend Micro Incorporated
8.1.7 Websense Inc.
8.1.8 ZSCaler Inc.
8.1.9 McAfee (Intel)
8.1.10 Cisco Systems Inc.
8.1.11 Symantec Corporation
8.1.12 Qualys Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5roz1j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: