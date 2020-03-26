To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nykredit Bank A/S – Annual General Meeting 2020
At Nykredit Bank's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 26 March 2020:
- The Annual Report 2019 was reviewed. In light of the macroeconomic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the 2020 forecast had been suspended prior to the Annual General Meeting. For further details, please see the Nykredit Group's company announcement from 23 March 2020 at 18:10. The Annual Report, including the proposal for distribution of profit, was approved.
- Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.
- The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted.
- Michael Rasmussen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, David Hellemann and Anders Jensen were re-elected for the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of: Michael Rasmussen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, David Hellemann and Anders Jensen as well as two staff representatives, Allan Kristiansen and Susanne Møller Nielsen.
- Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as company auditors.
Copenhagen, 26 March 2020
Nykredit Bank A/S
Board of Directors
Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, Nykredit, tel +45 44 55 14 50.