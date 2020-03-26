To Nasdaq Copenhagen







Nykredit Bank A/S – Annual General Meeting 2020

At Nykredit Bank's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 26 March 2020:

The Annual Report 2019 was reviewed. In light of the macroeconomic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the 2020 forecast had been suspended prior to the Annual General Meeting. For further details, please see the Nykredit Group's company announcement from 23 March 2020 at 18:10. The Annual Report, including the proposal for distribution of profit, was approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted.

Michael Rasmussen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, David Hellemann and Anders Jensen were re-elected for the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of: Michael Rasmussen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, David Hellemann and Anders Jensen as well as two staff representatives, Allan Kristiansen and Susanne Møller Nielsen.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as company auditors.

Copenhagen, 26 March 2020

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, Nykredit, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment