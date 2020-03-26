Mictic AG, the Zurich, Switzerland based startup creating the body instrument, a wearable audio augmented reality device that gives anyone the ability to make music. More at mictic.com.

Mershad Javan, CEO of Mictic AG.

Zurich, Switzerland, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mictic AG, maker of the first wearable device that enables a user to create music based on body movements, has named Mershad Javan as its new CEO. The announcement was made by co-founder Rolf Hellat, who is stepping down from the role to focus on fine tuning the product and user experience. Javan is a musician and the founder and former CEO of the leading digital music distribution platform Octiive (formerly known as MondoTunes). See Mictic in action here.

Mictic, the Body Instrument, uses sensors in a wearable device to allow users to “paint music in the air” with their movements. It is the only wearable instrument that is truly a new musical instrument--and not just a controller for existing ones. Appealing to all ages, and all musical abilities, Mictic enables incredible creativity in the new sphere of Audio AR, and is perfect for solo use, performance, and remote collaborations.

The product will launch in Q4 2020. In addition to product sales, Mictic will engage with users online, through new instrument and effects sounds, and collaboration opportunities. Pre-orders are being taken at Mictic.com.

“Javan is just the kind of talent we need right now to lead operations as we move into this crucial product launch phase,” said Mictic co-Founder Rolf Hellat. “His achievements and connections in the U.S. tech sphere are a huge asset, but it’s the way the needs of a musician and the possibilities of technology converge so succinctly in his mind that I most value.”

“I was blown away by the concept alone, but once I tried it I knew Mictic is going to change the way the world makes, and feels, music forever,” said Mershad Javan, CEO of Mictic. “Once I met Rolf and the incredible team in Zurich, I knew the tools were in place to make this phenomenon a global reality.”

Javan founded Octiive (formerly known as MondoTunes) in 2014, based on his own recognition as a musician that indie artists deserved the same opportunities and distribution tools major labels offered. Octiive delivered that, becoming the digital distributor with the biggest network of stores, including crucial penetration in China, and a constantly evolving suite of tools allowing artists to collaborate, promote, and achieve. UK media giant Anakando bought a large stake in Octiive in 2016. He remains a member of the executive board of Octiive, and a consultant and advisor to several Silicon Valley startups.

Hellat is accomplished as both an experimental musician and as a filmmaker who loves to explore unknown territory. “This change lets me use my core skills in product development, creative, and user experience. I can really focus on the parts of this that I love,” he said.

Mictic is a member in the portfolio of the Swiss Startup Factory, and is beginning a follow up round of fundraising to accelerate development, bring in key hires and begin its global marketing campaign.

About Mictic AG:

Mictic AG is a fast growing startup founded by Rolf Hellat and Markus Schaub in 2018. The company aspires to develop innovative music experiences, using technology in ways that profoundly change the way how people interact with music. For more information or to sign up for pre-orders and become part of the next musical revolution, go to mictic.com.







