Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Smart Thermostat Market 2020-2030 by Component, Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America smart thermostat market is expected to grow by 20.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $5.5 billion by 2030.



Highlighted with 23 tables and 43 figures, this 96-page report North America Smart Thermostat Market 2020-2030 by Component, Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smart thermostat market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America smart thermostat market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Country.



Key Players

Carrier Corporation

ecobee

Emerson

Hive

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Lux

Nest Labs

Netatmo

Nortek, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Tado



