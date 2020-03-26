Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: Focus on Type and End Users (Municipal, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Mining, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, and Others) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapid industrialization in developed and developing economies, as well as the growing population, are proliferating the demand for fresh and usable water across the globe

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.35% on the basis of value during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market with a share of 35.12% in terms of value in 2018. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to stringent regulatory requirements to control wastewater disposal from both municipal and industrial sources and increasing oil & gas production.



The global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market have gained widespread importance owing to its increasing demand in municipal, power, and oil & gas industries. However, the presence of cost-effective alternative water and wastewater treatment methods may hamper the market growth of water and wastewater treatment chemicals during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



The global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market are further segmented by type, end-user, and region. The construction application dominated the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different types of water and wastewater treatment chemicals that includes corrosion inhibitor, coagulants & flocculants, biocides & disinfectants, scale inhibitors, pH adjusters & softeners, anti-foaming agents, and others. In the application segment, the market is segmented into municipal, power, oil & gas, paper & pulp, mining, food & beverage, chemicals, and others.



The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). The report contains data for each of these regions, along with a country-wise segmentation.



Key Companies



The key market players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market Akzo Nobel N.V, Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, The Chemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab, Kemira, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, K+S AG, LANXESS, Organo Corporation, SNF Group, SUEZ, and Univar Inc.

Key Questions Answered



What are the major forces that are expected to increase the global market demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market?

What was the revenue generated by the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market by type in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period between 2019 and 2029?

Which application type is expected to dominate the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years (2019-2029)?

Which are the key market players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the water and wastewater treatment chemicals manufacturers foresee?

What is the consumption pattern of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals across end-users in different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market?

Which different types of water and wastewater treatment chemicals are currently being used, and what are their key applications?

What is the competitive strength of the leading players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Chemically Treated Water in Municipal and Industrial Sector

1.1.2 Increasing Water Stress and Declining Freshwater Resources

1.1.3 Increasingly Stringent Regulations Regarding Water Reuse and Wastage

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Cost-Effective Alternative Water Treatment Methods

1.2.2 High Maintenance and Operation Cost of Water Treatment Plants

1.2.3 Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices of Chemicals

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Rising Urbanization and Population in Emerging Economies

1.3.2 Surging Demand from Oil & Gas and Power Industry



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansions

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Policies and Regulations for Water Conservation and Water Pollution

2.3 Market Share Analysis for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

2.4 Membrane Market



3 The Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Attractiveness

3.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Industry Attractiveness Analysis

3.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.1.5 Threats of Substitutes

3.1.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.2 Supply Chain

3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Region)



4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Corrosion Inhibitors

4.3 Coagulants and Flocculants

4.4 Biocides and Disinfectants

4.5 Scale Inhibitors

4.6 pH Adjusters and Softeners

4.7 Anti-Foaming Agents

4.8 Others



5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by End User), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Municipal

5.3 Power

5.4 Oil & Gas

5.5 Paper & Pulp

5.6 Mining

5.7 Food & Beverage

5.8 Chemicals

5.9 Others



6 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by Region), Kilotons, 2018-2029

6.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by Region), $Million, 2018-2029

6.2 North America

6.2.1 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by Type)

6.2.2 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by End User)

6.2.3 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by Country)

6.2.3.1 U.S.

6.2.3.1.1 U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by End User)

6.2.3.2 Canada

6.2.3.2.1 Canada Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by End User)

6.2.3.3 Mexico

6.2.3.3.1 Mexico Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (by End User)

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest-of-the-World



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 AkzoNobel N.V.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Role of AkzoNobel in the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

7.2.3 Financials

7.2.4 Strength of the Company in Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

7.2.5 Weakness of the Company in Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

7.3 Albemarle Corporation

7.4 Chembond Chemicals Limited

7.5 Ecolab

7.6 K+ S AG Water Industries Ltd.

7.7 Kemira OYJ

7.8 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

7.9 LANXESS

7.10 Organo Corporation

7.11 SNF SAS

7.12 Solenis

7.13 SUEZ

7.14 The Chemours Company

7.15 The Dow Chemical Company

7.16 Univar Inc.



