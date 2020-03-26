Pune, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water clarifiers market size is forecast to reach USD 9.66 billion by 2026, attributable to the increasing need to provide wastewater treatment worldwide. Governments of various nations launched stringent regulations on treat wastewater for recycling and reusing water serving multiple residential and manufacturing purposes worldwide. Water clarifiers help to serve in multiple applications such as spas, swimming pools, fish tanks, aquariums, and wastewater treatment plants, among others. More information on the market is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “ Water Clarifiers Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis, by Type (Flocculants, Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants, Ph Stabilizers), By Application (Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to this report, the market value was USD 5.62 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 7.1 % between 2019 to 2026.

Market Drivers



Increasing Demand for Various Manufacturing Goods requiring Water to Drive Market

The increasing demand for clean water has propelled the need for recycling and thus stands as a significant factor in promoting the global water clarifiers market growth. Besides this, clarifiers use different chemicals and destroy any harmful entrants in water bodies such as selenium, arsenic, nitrate, lead, mercury, salt, and other toxic elements. This water purifying quality of clarifiers is aiding in the expansion of the market.

On the contrary, the rising demand for other alternative options to treat wastewater facilities, coupled with the high cost of installation, may pose a significant threat to the market. Nevertheless, a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights says, “factors such as a rise in need of water, energy, and manufactured goods are likely to add impetus to the market in the forthcoming years.”

Regional Segmentation:



Asia Pacific will Emerge as Fastest Growing Region Owing to Rising in Construction of Wastewater Treatment Plants

From a geographical perspective, the market is dominated by North America, with a revenue of USD 1.81 billion generated in 2018. Factors attributed to this growth include the early implication of the wastewater treatment technologies that further resulted in the expansion of wastewater treatment plants. Additionally, this region is home to a majority of players, thus making this region witness the largest market share in the coming years as well.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market will witness rapid growth rates on account of rapid urbanization and a rise in the construction of different wastewater treatment plants. Moreover, India, China, and other Southeast Asian nations hold significant water clarifiers market share owing to the stringent government regulations imposed on the same.



Competitive Landscape:



Evoqua Water Technologies and SUEZ Dominating Market by Offering Variety in Product

The competitive landscape of the market is monopolistic with SUEZ and Evoqua dominating the market. Major factors responsible for this growth include the diverse range of water clarifiers such as circular, rectangular, dissolved air flotation, and ballasted clarifiers throughout all geographies. On the other hand, companies such as Westech engineering, Inc., Murugappa Organo Water Solutions private limited (mows), and Veolia Water Technologies are focusing on attracting high water clarifiers market revenue by expanding their product portfolios and are therefore adopting collaborative strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements. Other vendors are emphasizing utilizing the latest technology for grabbing a foothold in the competition.



Key Industry Developments of the Water Clarifiers Market Include:

January 2020 – Water and Sewer Utility Committee handed over a contract to CBCL Ltd. for up-gradation of the wastewater treatment plan in Charlottetown. This up-gradation will include replacing the 1970 installed clarifiers with the latest primary clarifiers while handling the increased flow.

March 2019 – Skanderborg Water and Wastewater Utility adopted tertiary treatment technology of SUEZ’s Densadeg clarifiers for the expansion of their publicly owned utility in Skanderborg, Denmark.



