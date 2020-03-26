Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market: Focus on Subsystem, Technology Mode, Mission Type, Application, And End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.
North America is expected to dominate the global deep space exploration and technology market with an estimated share of 62.45% in 2020. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the deep space exploration and technology market. In North America, the U.S. is estimated to account for a major market share in 2020 due to the rising number of space exploration missions led by the country.
The global deep space exploration and technology market is gaining widespread importance owing to increasing efforts from the national space agencies as well as their increasing investment for deep space exploration missions. The development of technologies such as AI and the emergence of private entities in the space sector are some of the factors that may propel market growth.
Expert Quote
The rising demand for global deep space exploration technologies, namely artificial intelligence, solar electric propulsion, navigation, and guidance technology, for supporting deep space missions is forcing the key stakeholders to develop products with advanced technologies. Moreover, the continuous efforts of the space agencies, as well as the leading space companies, is expected to drive the market.
Market Segmentation
The deep space exploration and technology market is further segmented on the basis of technology mode, application, subsystem, mission type, end-user, and region.
While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different applications that include moon exploration, transportation, orbital infrastructure, mars exploration, and others (asteroid missions). In the technology mode segment, the market is segmented into rockets, landers, robots, satellites and, orbiters. In the subsystem segment, the market is segmented into the propulsion system, navigation and guidance system, and command and control system.
The deep space exploration and technology market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided in the market study.
Key Companies
The key market players in the global deep space exploration and technology market include Airbus Defence & Space, Lockheed Martin, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman, Thales Alenia Space, MAXAR Technologies, Sierra Nevada Corporation, SpaceX, Astrobotic, and Blue Origin, among others.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Market Drivers
1.1.1 Increasing Space Budgets by Various Countries
1.1.2 Rising Demand for Small Satellites
1.1.3 Emergence of New Space Agencies
1.2 Market Challenges
1.2.1 High-Cost Associated With Deep Space Exploration Systems
1.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.1 Huge Investments by Private Space Companies
1.3.2 Space Drones for Deep Space Exploration Missions
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Strategies and Developments
2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts
2.1.2 New Product Launch and Development
2.1.3 Acquisitions
2.1.4 Other Developments
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking
3 Industrial Analysis
3.1 Overview
3.2 Global Deep Space Exploration Roadmap
3.3 Space Exploration Programs
3.4 Profiles of Leading Space Agencies
3.4.1 NASA
3.4.2 European Space Agency
3.4.3 China National Space Administration (CNSA)
3.4.4 Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)
3.4.5 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
3.4.6 ROSCOSMOS (Russia State Space Corporation)
3.5 Government Funding Scenario
3.6 Value Chain Analysis
3.7 Technology Trends
3.7.1 Artificial Intelligence
3.7.2 Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP)
3.7.3 Station Explorer for X-Ray Timing and Navigation Technology (SEXTANT)
3.7.4 Global Exploration Roadmap: Critical Technologies
3.8 Patent Analysis
4 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market, 2020-2030
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
5 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Technology Mode)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Rockets
5.3 Landers
5.4 Robots
5.5 Satellites
5.6 Orbiters
6 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Application)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Moon Exploration
6.3 Transportation
6.4 Orbital Infrastructure
6.5 Mars Exploration
6.6 Others
7 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Subsystem)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Propulsion system
7.2.1 Propulsion System (by Type)
7.2.1.1 Solid
7.2.1.2 Liquid
7.2.1.3 Electric
7.2.1.4 Hybrid
7.3 Navigation and Guidance System
7.4 Command and Control System
7.5 Others
8 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Mission Type)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Crewed Missions
8.3 Uncrewed Missions
8.4 Combination Missions
9 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by End-user)
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Government Space Agencies
9.3 Commercial
10 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Region)
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 North America
10.2.1 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (By Subsystem)
10.2.1.1 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market for Propulsion System (by Type)
10.2.2 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Technology Mode)
10.2.3 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Mission Type)
10.2.4 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Application)
10.2.5 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by End-user)
10.2.6 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Country)
10.2.6.1 U.S.
10.2.6.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest-of-the-World
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Airbus S.A.S
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Role of Airbus in Global Deep Space Exploration and technology Market
11.1.3 Financials
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Astrobotic
11.3 Axiom Space
11.4 Bradford
11.5 Blue Origin
11.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation
11.7 Masten Space Systems
11.8 MAXAR Technologies Inc.
11.9 Nanoracks LLC
11.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation
11.11 Planetary Resources
11.12 Sierra Nevada Corporation
11.13 Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)
11.14 Thales Group
11.15 The Boeing Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/161lbe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
