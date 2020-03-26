Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market: Focus on Subsystem, Technology Mode, Mission Type, Application, And End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

North America is expected to dominate the global deep space exploration and technology market with an estimated share of 62.45% in 2020. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the deep space exploration and technology market. In North America, the U.S. is estimated to account for a major market share in 2020 due to the rising number of space exploration missions led by the country.



The global deep space exploration and technology market is gaining widespread importance owing to increasing efforts from the national space agencies as well as their increasing investment for deep space exploration missions. The development of technologies such as AI and the emergence of private entities in the space sector are some of the factors that may propel market growth.



Expert Quote



The rising demand for global deep space exploration technologies, namely artificial intelligence, solar electric propulsion, navigation, and guidance technology, for supporting deep space missions is forcing the key stakeholders to develop products with advanced technologies. Moreover, the continuous efforts of the space agencies, as well as the leading space companies, is expected to drive the market.



Market Segmentation



The deep space exploration and technology market is further segmented on the basis of technology mode, application, subsystem, mission type, end-user, and region.

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different applications that include moon exploration, transportation, orbital infrastructure, mars exploration, and others (asteroid missions). In the technology mode segment, the market is segmented into rockets, landers, robots, satellites and, orbiters. In the subsystem segment, the market is segmented into the propulsion system, navigation and guidance system, and command and control system.



The deep space exploration and technology market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided in the market study.



Key Companies



The key market players in the global deep space exploration and technology market include Airbus Defence & Space, Lockheed Martin, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman, Thales Alenia Space, MAXAR Technologies, Sierra Nevada Corporation, SpaceX, Astrobotic, and Blue Origin, among others.

Key Questions Answered



What are the major forces that tend to increase the demand for the global deep space exploration and technology during the forecast period, 2020-2030?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global deep space exploration and technology market?

Which are the key players in the global deep space exploration and technology market?

What is the estimated revenue generated by the global deep space exploration and technology market by segments (subsystem, technology mode, application, mission type, and end-user) in 2020, and what are the estimates for the time period 2020-2030?

What are the industry trends in the global deep space exploration and technology market?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to catalyze deep space exploration?

What are the major opportunities that the deep space exploration and technology stakeholders foresee?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Space Budgets by Various Countries

1.1.2 Rising Demand for Small Satellites

1.1.3 Emergence of New Space Agencies

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 High-Cost Associated With Deep Space Exploration Systems

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Huge Investments by Private Space Companies

1.3.2 Space Drones for Deep Space Exploration Missions



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.2 New Product Launch and Development

2.1.3 Acquisitions

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industrial Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Global Deep Space Exploration Roadmap

3.3 Space Exploration Programs

3.4 Profiles of Leading Space Agencies

3.4.1 NASA

3.4.2 European Space Agency

3.4.3 China National Space Administration (CNSA)

3.4.4 Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

3.4.5 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

3.4.6 ROSCOSMOS (Russia State Space Corporation)

3.5 Government Funding Scenario

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Technology Trends

3.7.1 Artificial Intelligence

3.7.2 Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP)

3.7.3 Station Explorer for X-Ray Timing and Navigation Technology (SEXTANT)

3.7.4 Global Exploration Roadmap: Critical Technologies

3.8 Patent Analysis



4 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market, 2020-2030

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Technology Mode)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Rockets

5.3 Landers

5.4 Robots

5.5 Satellites

5.6 Orbiters



6 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Application)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Moon Exploration

6.3 Transportation

6.4 Orbital Infrastructure

6.5 Mars Exploration

6.6 Others



7 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Subsystem)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Propulsion system

7.2.1 Propulsion System (by Type)

7.2.1.1 Solid

7.2.1.2 Liquid

7.2.1.3 Electric

7.2.1.4 Hybrid

7.3 Navigation and Guidance System

7.4 Command and Control System

7.5 Others



8 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Mission Type)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Crewed Missions

8.3 Uncrewed Missions

8.4 Combination Missions



9 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by End-user)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Government Space Agencies

9.3 Commercial



10 Global Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Region)

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (By Subsystem)

10.2.1.1 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market for Propulsion System (by Type)

10.2.2 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Technology Mode)

10.2.3 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Mission Type)

10.2.4 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Application)

10.2.5 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by End-user)

10.2.6 North America Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market (by Country)

10.2.6.1 U.S.

10.2.6.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Airbus S.A.S

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Role of Airbus in Global Deep Space Exploration and technology Market

11.1.3 Financials

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Astrobotic

11.3 Axiom Space

11.4 Bradford

11.5 Blue Origin

11.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.7 Masten Space Systems

11.8 MAXAR Technologies Inc.

11.9 Nanoracks LLC

11.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.11 Planetary Resources

11.12 Sierra Nevada Corporation

11.13 Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

11.14 Thales Group

11.15 The Boeing Company



