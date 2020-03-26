Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of diagnostic development services over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various stakeholders in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Evolution of Personalized Medicine
3.3. Overview of Companion Diagnostics
3.3.1. Development of Companion Diagnostics
3.3.2. Analytical Techniques Used in Companion Diagnostic Tests
3.3.2.1. Immunohistochemistry
3.3.2.2. In situ Hybridization
3.3.2.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction
3.3.2.4. DNA Sequencing / Next Generation Sequencing
3.3.3. Advantages of Companion Diagnostics
3.4. Applications of Companion Diagnostics across Different Therapeutic Areas
3.4.1. Oncology
3.4.2. Infectious Diseases
3.4.3. Neurological Disorders
3.5. Regulatory Review and Approval Process for Companion Diagnostics
3.6. Existing Challenges
3.7. Future Roadmap
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Type of Service Offered
4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Analytical Technique
4.2.3. Analysis by Regulatory Accreditation / Certification
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of End User
4.3. Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Developer Landscape
4.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3 Analysis by Geographical Location
4.3.4 Grid Representation: Analysis by Type of Service Offered, Company Size, and Geographical Location
4.3.5 World Map Representation: Analysis by Geography
5. COMPANY PROFILES
6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
6.1 Chapter Overview
6.2 Partnership Models
6.3 List of Partnerships and Collaborations
6.3.1 Analysis by Year of Partnership
6.3.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership
6.3.3 Analysis by Type of Analytical Technique
6.3.4 Analysis by Type of Therapeutic Area
6.3.5 Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner
6.3.6 Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner
6.3.7 Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
6.3.8 Popular Analytical Techniques: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
6.3.9 Regional Analysis
6.3.10 Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
7. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Methodology
7.3. Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions
7.4. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Alzheimer's Disease
7.4.1. Companies Working on the Amyloid Beta Biomarker
7.4.1.1. World Map Representation: Amyloid Beta Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.4.2. Companies Working on the Tau Biomarker
7.4.2.1. World Map Representation: Tau Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.5. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Breast Cancer
7.5.1. Companies Working on the BRCA Biomarker
7.5.1.1. World Map Representation: BRCA Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.5.2. Companies Working on the HER Biomarker
7.5.2.1. World Map Representation: HER Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.5.3. Companies Working on the HR Biomarker
7.5.3.1. World Map Representation: HR Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.5.4. Companies Working on the PD-L1 Biomarker
7.5.4.1. World Map Representation: PD-L1 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.6. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Colorectal Cancer
7.6.1. Companies Working on the BRAF Biomarker
7.6.1.1. World Map Representation: BRAF Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.6.2. Companies Working on the EGFR Biomarker
7.6.2.1. World Map Representation: EGFR Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.6.3. Companies Working on the KRAS Biomarker
7.6.3.1. World Map Representation: KRAS Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.6.4. Companies Working on the MSI Biomarker
7.6.4.1. World Map Representation: MSI Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.6.5. Companies Working on the NRAS Biomarker
7.6.5.1. World Map Representation: NRAS Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.7. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostic Service Providers: HIV
7.7.1. Companies Working on the CCR5 Biomarker
7.7.1.1. World Map Representation: CCR5 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.8. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Lung Cancer
7.8.1. Companies Working on the ALK Biomarker
7.8.1.1. World Map Representation: ALK Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.8.2. Companies Working on the EGFR Biomarker
7.8.2.1. World Map Representation: EGFR Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.8.3. Companies Working on the PD-L1 Biomarker
7.8.3.1. World Map Representation: PD-L1 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.8.4. Companies Working on the ROS Biomarker
7.8.4.1. World Map Representation: ROS Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.9. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: NASH / NAFLD
7.9.1. Companies Working on the AST Biomarker
7.9.1.1. World Map Representation: AST Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.10. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Ovarian Cancer
7.10.1. Companies Working on the BRCA Biomarker
7.10.1.1. World Map Representation: BRCA Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.10.2. Companies Working on the CA-125 Biomarker
7.10.2.1. World Map Representation: CA-125 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
7.11. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Prostate Cancer
7.11.1. Companies Working on the PTEN Biomarker
7.11.1.1. World Map Representation: PTEN Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials
8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
9. STAKEHOLDER NEEDS ANALYSIS
10. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
11. CLINICAL RESEARCH ON CANCER BIOMARKERS: BIG PHARMA PERSPECTIVE
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Methodology
11.3. Clinical Trial Analysis
11.3.1. List of Likely Drug Candidates for IVD Developers
11.4. Cumulative Distribution of Biomarker Focused Trials by Registration Year, 2016-2019
11.4.1. Analysis of Trials for Most Popular Biomarkers
11.4.2. Analysis of Trials for Moderately Popular Biomarkers
11.4.3. Analysis of Trials for Less Popular / Preliminary Stage Biomarkers
11.4.4. Other Emerging Biomarkers: Word Cloud
11.4.5. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Most Popular Biomarkers by Registration Year
11.4.6. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Moderately Popular Biomarkers by Registration Year
11.4.7. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Less Popular Biomarkers by Registration Year
11.5. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials for Most Popular Indications
11.5.1. Analysis of Trials for Moderately Popular Indications
11.5.2. Analysis of Trials for Less Popular and Other Indications
11.5.3. Other Emerging Indications: Word Cloud
11.5.4. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Most Popular Indications by Registration Year
11.5.5. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Moderately Popular Indications by Registration Year
11.5.6. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Less Popular / Preliminary Stage Indications by Registration Year
11.6. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Phase of Development
11.6.1. Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Biomarkers
11.6.2. Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Biomarkers
11.6.3. Analysis of Trials of the Less Popular and Other Biomarkers
11.6.4. Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Indications
11.6.5. Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Indications
11.6.6. Analysis of Trials of the Less Popular and Other Indications
11.7. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Sponsor
11.7.1. Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Biomarkers
11.7.2. Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Biomarkers
11.7.3. Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Indications
11.7.4. Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Indications
11.8. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Recruitment Status
11.9. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Therapy Design
11.10. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Geography
11.10.1. Analysis of Trials by Phase of Development and Recruitment Status
11.11. Clinical Trials Summary: Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Most Popular Indications
11.12. Clinical Trials Summary: Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Moderately Popular Indications
11.13. Clinical Trials Summary: Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Preliminary Stage Indications
12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
12.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market, 2020-2030
12.3.1. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, 2020-2030
12.3.2. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market: Distribution by Type of Analytical Technique, 2020-2030
12.3.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market: Distribution by Region, 2020-2030
12.4. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in the North America, 2020-2030
12.5. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030
12.6. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Asia, 2020-2030
12.7. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030
13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. OWL Metabolomics
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Pablo Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer
13.3. Novodiax
13.3.1 Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Paul Kortschak, Senior Vice President
14. CONCLUDING REMARKS
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aq3wok
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: