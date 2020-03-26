Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of diagnostic development services over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various stakeholders in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering companion diagnostics services, including information on the type of services offered, type of analytical technique used and regulatory certifications / accreditations, and other company-specific details (such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location).

Tabulated profiles of companion diagnostics service providers (shortlisted on the basis of the number of services offered), featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and companion diagnostics-related service portfolio details. In addition, each profile includes a list of the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to support future growth.

An analysis of the partnerships and collaborations pertaining to companion diagnostics services from 2017 to 2019, featuring a detailed set of analyses based on various parameters, such as the type of partnership, year of partnership, analytical technique used and the most active players.

A list of stakeholders generated based on a detailed analysis of a set of relevant parameters (namely number of clinical trials sponsored by a developer and the time to market for proprietary personalized medicine products), which are anticipated to partner with companion diagnostics services providers in the foreseen future.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of companion diagnostics services providers, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of developer) and key specifications, such as portfolio strength, type of available technology platform, number of deals signed between 2017-2019.

A comparative analysis of the needs of different stakeholders (drug developers, diagnostic developers, testing laboratories, physicians, payers and patients) involved in this domain.

A discussion on various steps of the development operations, namely research and development, clinical assessment of the product, manufacturing and assembly, payer negotiation and marketing / sales activities, of a companion diagnostic and the cost requirements across each of the aforementioned stages.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials featuring disease-specific biomarkers. The analysis highlights the key trends associated with these clinical studies across various parameters, such as trial start year, trial status, phase of development, key indications, type of therapy, biomarkers evaluated, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Evolution of Personalized Medicine

3.3. Overview of Companion Diagnostics

3.3.1. Development of Companion Diagnostics

3.3.2. Analytical Techniques Used in Companion Diagnostic Tests

3.3.2.1. Immunohistochemistry

3.3.2.2. In situ Hybridization

3.3.2.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction

3.3.2.4. DNA Sequencing / Next Generation Sequencing

3.3.3. Advantages of Companion Diagnostics

3.4. Applications of Companion Diagnostics across Different Therapeutic Areas

3.4.1. Oncology

3.4.2. Infectious Diseases

3.4.3. Neurological Disorders

3.5. Regulatory Review and Approval Process for Companion Diagnostics

3.6. Existing Challenges

3.7. Future Roadmap



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Type of Service Offered

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Analytical Technique

4.2.3. Analysis by Regulatory Accreditation / Certification

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of End User

4.3. Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Developer Landscape

4.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3 Analysis by Geographical Location

4.3.4 Grid Representation: Analysis by Type of Service Offered, Company Size, and Geographical Location

4.3.5 World Map Representation: Analysis by Geography



5. COMPANY PROFILES



6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

6.1 Chapter Overview

6.2 Partnership Models

6.3 List of Partnerships and Collaborations

6.3.1 Analysis by Year of Partnership

6.3.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

6.3.3 Analysis by Type of Analytical Technique

6.3.4 Analysis by Type of Therapeutic Area

6.3.5 Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

6.3.6 Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner

6.3.7 Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.8 Popular Analytical Techniques: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.9 Regional Analysis

6.3.10 Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



7. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions

7.4. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Alzheimer's Disease

7.4.1. Companies Working on the Amyloid Beta Biomarker

7.4.1.1. World Map Representation: Amyloid Beta Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.4.2. Companies Working on the Tau Biomarker

7.4.2.1. World Map Representation: Tau Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.5. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Breast Cancer

7.5.1. Companies Working on the BRCA Biomarker

7.5.1.1. World Map Representation: BRCA Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.5.2. Companies Working on the HER Biomarker

7.5.2.1. World Map Representation: HER Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.5.3. Companies Working on the HR Biomarker

7.5.3.1. World Map Representation: HR Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.5.4. Companies Working on the PD-L1 Biomarker

7.5.4.1. World Map Representation: PD-L1 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.6. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Colorectal Cancer

7.6.1. Companies Working on the BRAF Biomarker

7.6.1.1. World Map Representation: BRAF Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.6.2. Companies Working on the EGFR Biomarker

7.6.2.1. World Map Representation: EGFR Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.6.3. Companies Working on the KRAS Biomarker

7.6.3.1. World Map Representation: KRAS Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.6.4. Companies Working on the MSI Biomarker

7.6.4.1. World Map Representation: MSI Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.6.5. Companies Working on the NRAS Biomarker

7.6.5.1. World Map Representation: NRAS Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.7. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostic Service Providers: HIV

7.7.1. Companies Working on the CCR5 Biomarker

7.7.1.1. World Map Representation: CCR5 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.8. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Lung Cancer

7.8.1. Companies Working on the ALK Biomarker

7.8.1.1. World Map Representation: ALK Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.8.2. Companies Working on the EGFR Biomarker

7.8.2.1. World Map Representation: EGFR Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.8.3. Companies Working on the PD-L1 Biomarker

7.8.3.1. World Map Representation: PD-L1 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.8.4. Companies Working on the ROS Biomarker

7.8.4.1. World Map Representation: ROS Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.9. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: NASH / NAFLD

7.9.1. Companies Working on the AST Biomarker

7.9.1.1. World Map Representation: AST Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.10. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Ovarian Cancer

7.10.1. Companies Working on the BRCA Biomarker

7.10.1.1. World Map Representation: BRCA Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.10.2. Companies Working on the CA-125 Biomarker

7.10.2.1. World Map Representation: CA-125 Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials

7.11. Likely Partners for Companion Diagnostics Service Providers: Prostate Cancer

7.11.1. Companies Working on the PTEN Biomarker

7.11.1.1. World Map Representation: PTEN Biomarker Focused Clinical Trials



8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



9. STAKEHOLDER NEEDS ANALYSIS



10. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS



11. CLINICAL RESEARCH ON CANCER BIOMARKERS: BIG PHARMA PERSPECTIVE

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Methodology

11.3. Clinical Trial Analysis

11.3.1. List of Likely Drug Candidates for IVD Developers

11.4. Cumulative Distribution of Biomarker Focused Trials by Registration Year, 2016-2019

11.4.1. Analysis of Trials for Most Popular Biomarkers

11.4.2. Analysis of Trials for Moderately Popular Biomarkers

11.4.3. Analysis of Trials for Less Popular / Preliminary Stage Biomarkers

11.4.4. Other Emerging Biomarkers: Word Cloud

11.4.5. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Most Popular Biomarkers by Registration Year

11.4.6. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Moderately Popular Biomarkers by Registration Year

11.4.7. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Less Popular Biomarkers by Registration Year

11.5. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials for Most Popular Indications

11.5.1. Analysis of Trials for Moderately Popular Indications

11.5.2. Analysis of Trials for Less Popular and Other Indications

11.5.3. Other Emerging Indications: Word Cloud

11.5.4. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Most Popular Indications by Registration Year

11.5.5. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Moderately Popular Indications by Registration Year

11.5.6. Cumulative Distribution of Trials of the Less Popular / Preliminary Stage Indications by Registration Year

11.6. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Phase of Development

11.6.1. Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Biomarkers

11.6.2. Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Biomarkers

11.6.3. Analysis of Trials of the Less Popular and Other Biomarkers

11.6.4. Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Indications

11.6.5. Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Indications

11.6.6. Analysis of Trials of the Less Popular and Other Indications

11.7. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Sponsor

11.7.1. Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Biomarkers

11.7.2. Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Biomarkers

11.7.3. Analysis of Trials of the Most Popular Indications

11.7.4. Analysis of Trials of the Moderately Popular Indications

11.8. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Recruitment Status

11.9. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Therapy Design

11.10. Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Geography

11.10.1. Analysis of Trials by Phase of Development and Recruitment Status

11.11. Clinical Trials Summary: Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Most Popular Indications

11.12. Clinical Trials Summary: Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Moderately Popular Indications

11.13. Clinical Trials Summary: Analysis of Biomarker Focused Trials by Preliminary Stage Indications



12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market, 2020-2030

12.3.1. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, 2020-2030

12.3.2. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market: Distribution by Type of Analytical Technique, 2020-2030

12.3.3. Global Companion Diagnostics Services Market: Distribution by Region, 2020-2030

12.4. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in the North America, 2020-2030

12.5. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030

12.6. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Asia, 2020-2030

12.7. Companion Diagnostics Services Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030



13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. OWL Metabolomics

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Pablo Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer

13.3. Novodiax

13.3.1 Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Paul Kortschak, Senior Vice President



14. CONCLUDING REMARKS



