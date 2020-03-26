COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $764.0 million and net earnings of $15.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended Feb. 29, 2020. In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company reported net sales of $874.4 million and net earnings of $26.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. Results in both the current and prior year quarter include the following impairment, restructuring and other items:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q 2020 3Q 2019

Pre-Tax EPS Pre-Tax EPS Impairment and restructuring (charges) gains $ (36.0 ) $ (0.48 ) $ 11.2 $ 0.14 Composite tank replacement program 2.3 0.03 (13.0 ) (0.17 ) Gain on consolidation of Samuel Steel Pickling $ 6.1 $ 0.08 $ - $ -

In addition, the current quarter included estimated inventory holding losses in Steel Processing of $6.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to estimated losses in the prior year quarter of $10.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q 2020 3Q 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 Net sales $ 764.0 $ 874.4 $ 2,447.5 $ 2,820.7 Operating income (loss) (1.4 ) 26.0 16.1 112.8 Equity income 25.5 20.8 97.6 71.9 Net earnings 15.3 26.8 62.6 115.7 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.27 $ 0.46 $ 1.11 $ 1.95

“While I’m pleased with our results in the third quarter, today, our top priority is keeping our people safe and managing our businesses through this difficult crisis,” said John McConnell, Chairman and CEO. “I am extremely proud of how our employees have come together, collectively navigating the unprecedented challenges facing our Company and our country.”



Consolidated Quarterly Results



Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $764.0 million, down 13% from the comparable quarter in the prior year, when net sales were $874.4 million. The decrease was driven primarily by lower average selling prices in Steel Processing and lower volume in Pressure Cylinders, partially offset by higher volumes in Steel Processing.



Gross margin increased $25.5 million over the prior year quarter to $115.5 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher direct spreads and higher toll volume in Steel Processing combined with a higher contribution from Pressure Cylinders in the current quarter, compared to the prior year quarter that included the unfavorable impact of the tank replacement program.

Operating loss for the current quarter was $1.4 million compared to operating income of $26.0 million in the prior year quarter as the improvement in gross margin was more than offset by higher impairment and restructuring charges in Pressure Cylinders and higher SG&A expense.

Interest expense was $7.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $9.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was due primarily to lower average debt levels and lower average interest rates resulting from the debt refinancing transactions completed earlier in the year.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures increased $4.7 million over the prior year quarter to $25.5 million, primarily due to higher contributions from ClarkDietrich, ArtiFlex and WAVE. The Company received cash distributions of $21.0 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter.

Income tax expense was $4.8 million in the current quarter compared to $8.4 million in the prior year quarter on lower pre-tax earnings as a result of the significant impairment and restructuring charges recognized in the current quarter. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an estimated annual effective rate of 24.6%, compared to an estimated rate of 23.3% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, total debt was unchanged from Nov. 30, 2019 at $698.8 million and the Company had $103.4 million of cash on hand.

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $491.1 million, down 12%, or $64.7 million, from the comparable prior year quarter driven primarily by lower average selling prices, partially offset by higher volume. Operating income was $19.0 million, up $8.9 million from the prior year quarter on higher direct spreads and the impact of higher toll volume. Direct spreads in the current quarter benefited from lower inventory holding losses. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 44% to 56% in the current quarter, compared to 57% to 43% in the prior year quarter. The change in mix was driven primarily by the consolidation of the toll processing joint venture, Samuel Steel Pickling, during the current quarter.

Pressure Cylinders’ net sales totaled $271.0 million, down 7%, or $19.7 million, from the comparable prior year quarter due to lower volumes in both the industrial products and consumer products businesses. Operating loss of $19.9 million in the current quarter compared to operating income of $19.0 million in the prior year quarter. The decline was due primarily to higher impairment and restructuring charges, which were up $45.3 million over the gain recognized in the prior year quarter, partially offset by the favorable impact of the change in reserves for the tank replacement program initiated in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of these items, operating income was down $8.8 million on lower contributions from both the industrial products and consumer products businesses, partially offset by improvements in the oil and gas equipment business.

Recent Developments

On Dec. 31, 2019, the Company contributed the recently acquired assets of Heidtman Steel to the Samuel Steel Pickling joint venture, increasing the Company’s total ownership interest in the joint venture to 63%, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $6.1 million during the quarter.





On Feb. 12, 2020, the Company announced a plan to consolidate its oil and gas equipment manufacturing operation in Wooster, Ohio, into its existing facility in Bremen, Ohio, resulting in pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges of $33.9 million during the quarter. The closure of the Wooster facility is expected to be completed by May 29, 2020.





On March 18, 2020, the Company’s Worthington Specialty Processing joint venture announced a plan to consolidate its manufacturing operations in Canton, Mich., into its existing facilities in Jackson and Taylor, Mich., resulting in pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges to the joint venture of $1.6 million during the quarter. The closure of the Canton facility is expected to be completed by May 29, 2020.





On March 25, 2020, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share payable on June 29, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.





During the quarter, the Company repurchased a total of 550,000 common shares for $21.4 million at an average price of $38.86.

Outlook

“There are still many unknowns regarding the spread of COVID-19 and how the measures to control it will impact the economy and our Company,” McConnell said. “Many of our facilities are considered ‘essential businesses’ under the various state and federal guidelines and will continue to operate based on customer demand. I am especially grateful to our production workforce who are leading our effort to serve our customers and our country by continuing to make products.”

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch® and Well-X-Trol®. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 57 facilities in 15 states and six countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 Net sales $ 763,996 $ 874,381 $ 2,447,492 $ 2,820,714 Cost of goods sold 648,451 784,360 2,094,045 2,466,762 Gross margin 115,545 90,021 353,447 353,952 Selling, general and administrative expense 80,928 75,220 260,294 250,529 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 34,627 - 75,228 2,381 Restructuring and other expense (income), net 1,376 (11,176 ) 1,781 (11,710 ) Operating income (loss) (1,386 ) 25,977 16,144 112,752 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income, net 6,985 525 8,316 2,222 Interest expense (7,362 ) (9,341 ) (24,157 ) (28,541 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (4,034 ) - Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 25,479 20,802 97,592 71,897 Earnings before income taxes 23,716 37,963 93,861 158,330 Income tax expense 4,828 8,415 20,506 34,032 Net earnings 18,888 29,548 73,355 124,298 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,577 2,775 10,734 8,581 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 15,311 $ 26,773 $ 62,621 $ 115,717 Basic Average common shares outstanding 54,930 56,478 55,078 57,650 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.28 $ 0.47 $ 1.14 $ 2.01 Diluted Average common shares outstanding 55,898 57,974 56,164 59,389 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.27 $ 0.46 $ 1.11 $ 1.95 Common shares outstanding at end of period 54,598 56,181 54,598 56,181 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.72 $ 0.69









WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) February 29, May 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,430 $ 92,363 Receivables, less allowances of $1,678 and $1,150 at February 29, 2020 and May 31, 2019, respectively 472,741 501,944 Inventories: Raw materials 177,400 268,607 Work in process 91,585 113,848 Finished products 107,886 101,825 Total inventories 376,871 484,280 Income taxes receivable 11,152 10,894 Assets held for sale 14,032 6,924 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,974 69,508 Total current assets 1,053,200 1,165,913 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 222,724 214,930 Operating lease assets 35,230 - Goodwill 321,128 334,607 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $89,763 and $87,759 at February 29, 2020 and May 31, 2019, respectively 191,052 196,059 Other assets 33,479 20,623 Property, plant and equipment: Land 24,212 23,996 Buildings and improvements 294,307 310,112 Machinery and equipment 1,057,947 1,049,068 Construction in progress 51,223 49,423 Total property, plant and equipment 1,427,689 1,432,599 Less: accumulated depreciation 855,419 853,935 Total property, plant and equipment, net 572,270 578,664 Total assets $ 2,429,083 $ 2,510,796 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 361,356 $ 393,517 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 53,787 78,155 Dividends payable 14,427 14,431 Other accrued items 48,797 59,810 Current operating lease liabilities 10,757 - Income taxes payable 423 1,164 Current maturities of long-term debt 296 150,943 Total current liabilities 489,843 698,020 Other liabilities 71,815 69,976 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 95,291 121,948 Long-term debt 698,552 598,356 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 27,841 - Deferred income taxes, net 73,548 74,102 Total liabilities 1,456,890 1,562,402 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 821,495 831,246 Noncontrolling interests 150,698 117,148 Total equity 972,193 948,394 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,429,083 $ 2,510,796





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 18,888 $ 29,548 $ 73,355 $ 124,298 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,780 23,625 69,553 71,643 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 34,627 - 75,228 2,381 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (5,006 ) (730 ) (1,661 ) 21,493 Bad debt expense 273 201 584 454 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (4,474 ) (865 ) (19,271 ) 3,298 Net gain on sale of assets (5,838 ) (12,606 ) (5,237 ) (10,203 ) Stock-based compensation 2,725 1,143 10,000 7,755 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 4,034 - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables 5,992 1,546 15,517 55,793 Inventories 3,024 (1,054 ) 90,907 (38,525 ) Accounts payable 29,630 19,002 (28,347 ) (51,158 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits (9,144 ) (11,391 ) (22,740 ) (38,769 ) Other operating items, net (6,156 ) 3,619 (6,072 ) (21,273 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 87,321 52,038 255,850 127,187 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (21,219 ) (19,379 ) (71,774 ) (60,554 ) Acquisitions (500 ) - (29,783 ) - Distributions from unconsolidated affiliate - 1,492 - 56,693 Proceeds from sale of assets 119 27,843 9,318 48,290 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (21,600 ) 9,956 (92,239 ) 44,429 Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs - - 101,464 - Principal payments on long-term obligations and debt redemption costs (344 ) (303 ) (154,811 ) (1,104 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings 429 104 (6,595 ) (4,645 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests - - (1,453 ) (6,327 ) Repurchase of common shares (21,373 ) (28,587 ) (50,972 ) (129,020 ) Dividends paid (13,263 ) (13,119 ) (40,177 ) (39,371 ) Net cash used by financing activities (34,551 ) (41,905 ) (152,544 ) (180,467 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 31,170 20,089 11,067 (8,851 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 72,260 93,027 92,363 121,967 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 103,430 $ 113,116 $ 103,430 $ 113,116





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume) This supplemental information is provided to assist in the analysis of the results of operations. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 Volume: Steel Processing (tons) 1,139,280 839,939 3,035,514 2,774,006 Pressure Cylinders (units) 17,381,319 21,295,052 59,173,363 63,237,461 Net sales: Steel Processing $ 491,136 $ 555,871 $ 1,531,448 $ 1,851,401 Pressure Cylinders 270,995 290,690 865,527 885,490 Other 1,865 27,820 50,517 83,823 Total net sales $ 763,996 $ 874,381 $ 2,447,492 $ 2,820,714 Material cost: Steel Processing $ 342,620 $ 430,807 $ 1,109,822 $ 1,391,809 Pressure Cylinders 119,285 135,186 373,267 407,372 Selling, general and administrative expense: Steel Processing $ 36,001 $ 29,651 $ 109,000 $ 103,647 Pressure Cylinders 45,417 42,503 140,631 134,081 Other (490 ) 3,066 10,663 12,801 Total selling, general and administrative expense $ 80,928 $ 75,220 $ 260,294 $ 250,529 Operating income (loss): Steel Processing $ 19,021 $ 10,166 $ 42,361 $ 74,842 Pressure Cylinders (19,865 ) 18,953 25,405 48,444 Other (542 ) (3,142 ) (51,622 ) (10,534 ) Total operating income (loss) $ (1,386 ) $ 25,977 $ 16,144 $ 112,752 Equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate: WAVE $ 20,074 $ 18,768 $ 85,729 $ 59,195 ClarkDietrich 4,909 1,742 13,916 4,756 Serviacero Worthington 797 527 2,354 6,783 ArtiFlex 1,688 (41 ) 3,028 1,122 Other (1,989 ) (194 ) (7,435 ) 41 Total equity income $ 25,479 $ 20,802 $ 97,592 $ 71,897





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume) The following provides detail of Pressure Cylinders volume and net sales by principal class of products. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 Volume (units): Consumer products 14,096,440 17,718,604 49,669,887 52,428,516 Industrial products 3,284,605 3,576,129 9,501,983 10,807,688 Oil & gas equipment 274 319 1,493 1,257 Total Pressure Cylinders 17,381,319 21,295,052 59,173,363 63,237,461 Net sales: Consumer products $ 113,258 $ 118,006 $ 360,803 $ 352,023 Industrial products 129,042 148,018 411,994 452,883 Oil & gas equipment 28,695 24,666 92,730 80,584 Total Pressure Cylinders $ 270,995 $ 290,690 $ 865,527 $ 885,490 The following provides detail of impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring and other expense (income), net included in operating income by segment. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets: Steel Processing $ 1,274 $ - $ 1,274 $ - Pressure Cylinders 33,353 - 33,353 2,381 Other - - 40,601 - Total impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets $ 34,627 $ - $ 75,228 $ 2,381 Restructuring and other expense (income), net: Steel Processing $ 728 $ - $ 702 $ (9 ) Pressure Cylinders 747 (11,176 ) 747 (11,701 ) Other (99 ) - 332 - Total restructuring and other expense (income), net $ 1,376 $ (11,176 ) $ 1,781 $ (11,710 )



