The global enterprise data management market is expected to grow from USD 77.9 billion in 2020 to USD 122.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market include the need to effectively manage the hierarchical master data generated across departments, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and digitalization.

The enterprise data management market revenue is classified primarily into revenues from software and services. Service revenue is associated with consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services. The market is also segmented based on component, deployment mode, industry vertical, organization size, and region.

Manufacturing industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the enterprise data management market is divided into healthcare and life science, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecom and Information Technology (IT), retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government and defense, and others (travel and hospitality, education, research, and real estate).

The manufacturing industry vertical would benefit from the technological and methodological advancements of data management. The greatest challenge faced by manufacturing industries is to understand the potential value of their collected data. If the correct tool is chosen to collect the data, it can help to transform the data into meaningful content. This content can help make smarter decisions.



On-premises deployment mode to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of enterprise data management solutions and have started deploying them as per their needs. Organizations prefer the on-premises deployment mode as it helps them control the implementation process, keep the data in their hands, and provide more ability to customize according to their needs and requirements. The concern of the organizations to protect the data and the low cost of ownership drives the growth of on-premises deployment mode in enterprise data management market.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market growth can be attributed to the focus of countries, such as China, Singapore, and Japan on enhanced management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes. The improved data governance, increased cloud and DataOps adoption are expected to drive the adoption of enterprise data management solutions and services in the region.

APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Singapore, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the enterprise data management market. The verticals, such as healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and energy and utilities are expected to rapidly adopt enterprise data management solutions and services in the region. The amendments in the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI) and the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) have helped the market to grow significantly in the region.



The enterprise data management market comprises major solution providers, such as IBM Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Talend (US), Symantec (US), Cloudera, Inc. (US), Ataccama (Canada), Informatica (US), Mindtree Limited (India), Qlik (US), EnterWorks, Inc. (US), MapR (US), GoldenSource Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), MuleSoft, LLC. (US), Micro Focus International plc (UK), Zaloni, Inc. (US), Actian (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the enterprise data management market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Enterprise Data Management Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Software and Industry Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Adoption of Columnar Databases and Massively Parallel Processing Architectures

5.2.1.2 Need for On-Time Qualified Information

5.2.1.3 Increase in Regulatory Compliance and Regulations

5.2.1.4 Increased Need for Risk Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Presence of Data Silos

5.2.2.2 Data Quality and Data Address Validation Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Deployment of Data Maturity Model

5.2.3.2 Deploying Specific Tools and Technologies to Increase Data Access and Data Convergence

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Conflicts Regarding Ownership of Data

5.2.4.2 Inconsistent Business Semantics

5.2.4.3 Aligning Enterprise Data Management Strategy With Strategic Organizational Initiatives

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 The International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.4 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

5.4.5 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.4.6 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.7 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

5.4.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.4.9 Personal Data Protection Act

5.4.10 Case Study

5.4.10.1 Case Study#1: Unification of Data

5.4.10.2 Case Study#2: Holistic View of Enterprise Data

5.4.10.3 Case Study #3: Consumer Data Consolidation for Easy Access

5.4.10.4 Case Study #4: Comply With Regulations and Government Norms

5.4.10.5 Case Study #5: Streamline Data Management Practices

5.4.11 Data Type

5.4.11.1 Transactional Data

5.4.11.2 Analytical Data

5.4.11.3 Master Data



6 Enterprise Data Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Enterprise Data Management Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Enterprise Data Management Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Enterprise Data Management Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.4 Telecom and Information Technology

9.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.6 Media and Entertainment

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Energy and Utilities

9.9 Transportation and Logistics

9.10 Government and Defense

9.11 Others



10 Enterprise Data Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Microquadrant Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 IBM

12.3 SAS Institute

12.4 Teradata

12.5 Oracle

12.6 SAP SE

12.7 Talend

12.8 Symantec

12.9 Cloudera

12.10 Ataccama

12.11 Informatica

12.12 Mindtree

12.13 Qlik

12.14 Enterworks

12.15 MapR

12.16 Goldensource

12.17 Aws

12.18 MuleSoft

12.19 Micro Focus

12.20 Zaloni

12.21 Actian



