CALGARY, Alberta, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat polycystic kidney disease (PKD), is pleased to announce that Dr. Anjay Rastogi has joined the Company’s clinical advisory board.



Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “We are excited that Dr. Anjay Rastogi has agreed to join XORTX’s clinical advisory board. Dr. Rastogi brings substantial professional experience as a thought leader, combined with clinical experience treating patients with ADPKD and DN. We are privileged to have Dr. Rastogi join our esteemed clinical advisory board alongside current members, Dr. Petter Bjornstad, Dr. Richard Johnson, Dr. Federico Maese, and Dr. Henk ter Keurs. We look forward to the valuable contributions that he can bring to our ever advancing clinical programs to treat progressive kidney disease.”

Anjay Rastogi, MD PhD is Professor and Clinical Chief of Nephrology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California. Dr. Rastogi is board certified in Nephrology and has a doctoral degree (PhD) in Pharmacology. He did his Internal Medicine residency and Nephrology fellowship at UCLA and completed his graduate training under the mentorship of Nobel Laureate Professor, Louis Ignarro also at UCLA. He is heavily involved in research and serves as the Director of Nephrology Clinical Research Program, Medical Director of the ESRD | Dialysis Program, and Living Kidney Donor Program. He founded the CORE Kidney Program and the Bruin Beans Health Club at UCLA. Dr. Rastogi received an award for the UCLA Exceptional MD of the Year Award in 2014 for his demonstration of the UCLA values of Compassion, Respect, Excellence, Discovery, Integrity, and Teamwork. Dr. Rastogi’s research interests include, Adult PKD, Fabry's Disease, Alport Syndrome and Diabetic Kidney Disease.

Dr. Rastogi is also the director of the CORE PKD Center at UCLA. The UCLA Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Program is dedicated to providing the highest quality of patient care, performing cutting-edge research, and educating patients and healthcare professionals about the latest advances. UCLA offers comprehensive care for PKD for both ADPKD and autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD) through a team approach that includes collaboration among specialists in nephrology, urology, radiology, transplant, dialysis, hepatology, neurology, cardiology, dermatology, genetics, OB/GYN, pain, infectious disease, nutrition, social work, patient advocacy, psychiatry, and pediatrics. UCLA is currently following over 580 ADPKD patients.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease and more recently to treat acute kidney injury due to coronavirus infection. XORTX has lead programs to develop treatments for progressive kidney disease due to diabetes, diabetic nephropathy and polycystic kidney disease.

