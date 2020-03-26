NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCI Fund Management founder Chris Hohn and Renaissance Technologies founder James Simons both nabbed the top spot on Institutional Investor’s 19th annual Rich List ranking of the top-earning hedge fund managers, earning roughly $2 billion each in 2019.

Jim Simons remains the sole person to qualify for the Rich List in all 19 years of its existence.

Citadel’s Kenneth Griffin and Millennium Management’s Israel Englander tied for the second spot, with 2019 earnings of $1.5 billion each. Chase Coleman of Tiger Global Management rounds out the top five, having earned $1.4 billion last year.

The 25 top-earning hedge fund managers took home a combined $20.2 billion in 2019 — the most since calendar year 2013 and a stunning 76 percent increase over the previous year’s ranking, when the top 25 managers netted a combined $11.5 billion.

Each year, II determines the 25 hedge fund managers who personally earned the most money in a single year. To calculate earnings, we count gains on managers’ own capital invested in their funds, as well as shares of the firms’ total fees. When calculating the gains generated by managers’ own money, we do not take into consideration a high-water mark. In many cases, the gains on their capital play a major role in the ability of managers to qualify for the ranking.

The full Rich List, including manager profiles, can be viewed at www.institutionalinvestor.com



The 2019 Rich List — Top Ten

1

(Tie) Christopher Hohn (TCI Fund Management)

$1.8 billion 1 (Tie) James Simons (Renaissance Technologies) $1.8 billion 3 (Tie) Kenneth Griffin (Citadel) $1.5 billion 3 (Tie) Israel “Izzy” Englander (Millennium Management) $1.5 billion 5 Chase Coleman (Tiger Global Management) $1.4 billion 6 Steven Cohen (Point72 Asset Management) $1.3 billion 6 David Tepper (Appaloosa Management) $1.3 billion 8 Ray Dalio (Bridgewater Associates) $1.1 billion 9 Steve Mandel Jr. (Lone Pine Capital) $850 million 10 Nelson Petz (Trian Partners) $835 million

