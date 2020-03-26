Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Service Opportunities in Developing Economies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A key focus of telcos is to shift from core services to emerging technologies, and in developing markets in particular, there is an opportunity to participate in socio-economic development in a way that will ensure relevance and revenues into the future.



Telcos are focusing more on new-age technology solutions and are exploring new opportunities and business models to generate new revenue streams using their unique ability to access rural and marginal sectors of the population to make a significant difference to the lives they touch.



Inspirations:

Poor financial inclusion makes transactions difficult, expensive and risky

Telco solutions deliver significant economic benefits

Increased economic activity/participation brings benefits to users and telcos

Issues:

Poor interoperability constrains benefit and impact

Shortage of resources (financial, technical, infrastructure, skills) limits development

ROI may depend on the whole-economy improvement

Implications

Long term customer-centric view is required

Partnership (commercial and with governments and non-profits) key to success

Working with the competition for wider economic benefits may be required



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview

1.1 Key Infographic

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Three i3



2 Background and Content

2.1 Background to the Report

2.2 Report Content

2.3 Currency and Conversions

2.4 Further Questions and Feedback



3 Developing Markets - Status

3.1 Introduction

3.2 ARPUs

3.3 Data Usage

3.4 Smartphone Penetration



4 Developing Market Opportunities

4.1 Background and Introduction

4.2 Key Service Areas

4.2.1 Rural Agriculture

4.2.2 Healthcare

4.2.3 Financial Inclusion - Mobile Money

4.2.4 Other Significant Opportunity Areas



5 Developing Market Case Studies

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vodafone Ghana: Farmers' Club

5.2.1 Background and Development of Solution

5.2.2 Agricultural and Economic Challenges in Ghana

5.2.3 Benefits in Ghana

5.2.4 Impact on Vodafone

5.3 dtac Thailand: Smart Farmer/Digital Farm

5.3.1 Background and Overview

5.3.2 Agricultural and Economic Challenges in Thailand

5.3.3 dtac Mobile Agriculture Solution

5.3.4 Impact for Thailand and dtac

5.4 Telenor Pakistan: Digital Birth Registration (DBR)

5.4.1 Background

5.4.2 Challenges Faced

5.4.3 DBR Solution

5.4.4 Impacts of Solution

5.5 Airtel Tanzania: P2P Mobile Transfer

5.6 Orange/MTN: Pan-Africa Interoperable Mobile Money

5.6.1 Background

5.6.2 The Mowali Platform

5.6.3 Impact of Mowali

5.7 Vodafone Sanku Partnership

5.7.1 Overview of the Issue and Pre-Vodafone Status

5.7.2 Solution and Impact



6 Findings and Conclusions



7 Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Vodafone

Orange

MTN

dtac

Telenor

Airtel

Sanku

Telstra

AT&T

IBM

Verizon

Telefonica



