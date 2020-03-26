Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Service Opportunities in Developing Economies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A key focus of telcos is to shift from core services to emerging technologies, and in developing markets in particular, there is an opportunity to participate in socio-economic development in a way that will ensure relevance and revenues into the future.

Telcos are focusing more on new-age technology solutions and are exploring new opportunities and business models to generate new revenue streams using their unique ability to access rural and marginal sectors of the population to make a significant difference to the lives they touch.

Inspirations:

  • Poor financial inclusion makes transactions difficult, expensive and risky
  • Telco solutions deliver significant economic benefits
  • Increased economic activity/participation brings benefits to users and telcos

Issues:

  • Poor interoperability constrains benefit and impact
  • Shortage of resources (financial, technical, infrastructure, skills) limits development
  • ROI may depend on the whole-economy improvement

Implications

  • Long term customer-centric view is required
  • Partnership (commercial and with governments and non-profits) key to success
  • Working with the competition for wider economic benefits may be required

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview
1.1 Key Infographic
1.2 Introduction
1.3 Three i3

2 Background and Content
2.1 Background to the Report
2.2 Report Content
2.3 Currency and Conversions
2.4 Further Questions and Feedback

3 Developing Markets - Status
3.1 Introduction
3.2 ARPUs
3.3 Data Usage
3.4 Smartphone Penetration

4 Developing Market Opportunities
4.1 Background and Introduction
4.2 Key Service Areas
4.2.1 Rural Agriculture
4.2.2 Healthcare
4.2.3 Financial Inclusion - Mobile Money
4.2.4 Other Significant Opportunity Areas

5 Developing Market Case Studies
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Vodafone Ghana: Farmers' Club
5.2.1 Background and Development of Solution
5.2.2 Agricultural and Economic Challenges in Ghana
5.2.3 Benefits in Ghana
5.2.4 Impact on Vodafone
5.3 dtac Thailand: Smart Farmer/Digital Farm
5.3.1 Background and Overview
5.3.2 Agricultural and Economic Challenges in Thailand
5.3.3 dtac Mobile Agriculture Solution
5.3.4 Impact for Thailand and dtac
5.4 Telenor Pakistan: Digital Birth Registration (DBR)
5.4.1 Background
5.4.2 Challenges Faced
5.4.3 DBR Solution
5.4.4 Impacts of Solution
5.5 Airtel Tanzania: P2P Mobile Transfer
5.6 Orange/MTN: Pan-Africa Interoperable Mobile Money
5.6.1 Background
5.6.2 The Mowali Platform
5.6.3 Impact of Mowali
5.7 Vodafone Sanku Partnership
5.7.1 Overview of the Issue and Pre-Vodafone Status
5.7.2 Solution and Impact

6 Findings and Conclusions

7 Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Vodafone
  • Orange
  • MTN
  • dtac
  • Telenor
  • Airtel
  • Sanku
  • Telstra
  • AT&T
  • IBM
  • Verizon
  • Telefonica

