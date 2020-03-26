Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheat Protein Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product; Application; Form," report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wheat protein market was valued at US$ 2,001.92 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,197.21 million by 2027.



Demand for wheat protein for exercise recovery aid is propelling the market growth. Demand for wheat proteins among health enthusiasts has increased significantly in the recent years. Also, the trend of veganism have been fueling the demand for wheat protein in various exercise recovery aid and related products.



There are significant opportunities for manufacturers operating in the wheat protein market to increase their revenue by innovating wheat protein ingredients for the health and wellness segment. Manufacturers are focusing on tapping opportunities owing to the growing demand for ergogenic and exercise recovery aids, and looking for a plant-based protein substitutes that deliver high glutamine content.



Offering wheat protein in sports beverages, and nutritional and protein drink powder mixes is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the wheat protein market.



Segment Analysis



On the basis of product, the wheat protein market is categorized into wheat gluten, wheat protein isolates, textured wheat protein and hydrolysed wheat protein. In 2018, the wheat gluten segment dominated the market. Wheat protein are increasingly used in the bakery industry as they provide high moisture content, better absorption of water and offers softness in the final product.



With the shift in consumer eating habits along with the growing demand for bakery and snacks items, the demand for wheat protein has substantially increased, which is further influencing the growth of wheat protein market globally.



The global wheat protein market is bifurcated based on the basis of application into bakery & snacks, pet food, nutritional bars & drinks, processed meat, meat analogs, and others. Among all the segments, bakery & confectionary segment has led the wheat protein market in 2018. Several types of bakery products are popular amongst consumers, including rolls, bread, cookies, pastries, pies, and a muffin. These products are commonly prepared from meal or flour derived from some form of grain.



Greater demand for indulgence foods and increasing health consciousness among consumers are some of the key factors that are influencing the market growth of bakery and snacks. Wheat protein is an essential source of high-protein, low-carb, and high-fiber; these qualities are crucial for manufacturing bakery and snack products. This increasing demand for wheat protein in the bakery and snacks industry and trend of clean label is creating lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the wheat protein market globally.



Among all five regions, North America has led the wheat protein market in 2018. Consumers in the US and Canada are shifting their preferences toward a healthy lifestyle and prefer products that provide health benefits. Therefore, increasing health concerns among consumers drives the growth of the wheat protein market in North America. Wheat is a significant agricultural commodity in North America and across the globe. Also, wheat protein product manufacturing companies in North America are continuously enhancing their product portfolio to meet the customers' demand. A few key players offering wheat protein products in North America are Cargill Incorporated, MGP Ingredients, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and others.



In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases has led to an increased demand for plant protein like wheat and oat proteins. Wheat protein is widely being used in sports and energy drinks, as it helps in enhancing the power, strength, and physical performance of the athlete. These factors are influencing the market growth of wheat protein in North America. The growing cosmetics industry also acts as a major driver of the wheat protein market in North America, since most of the cosmetics industries are using wheat in preparation of hair conditioners, moisturizers, and shampoo.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the players present in global Wheat protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Freres, Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd, Kroner-Starke GmbH, Cargill, Incorporated, Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG, CropEnergies AG, Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients Inc, Tereos Group, and among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Wheat Protein Market - By Product

1.3.2 Global Wheat Protein Market - By Form

1.3.3 Global Wheat Protein Market - By Application

1.3.4 Global Wheat Protein Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Wheat Protein Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST analysis

4.2.5 SAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

4.4 List of Wheat Protein Producers in Europe



5. Wheat Protein Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising application of wheat protein in several end-user industries

5.1.2 Growing Production Capacity of Leading Players

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Allergies and Possible Side Effects Anticipated to Hinder Market Growth

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Demand for Wheat Protein for Exercise Recovery Aid

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Future Trends of Clean Label to Support Market Growth

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Wheat Protein- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Wheat Proteins Market Overview

6.2 Wheat Protein Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Wheat Protein Market Analysis - by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Wheat Protein Market Breakdown, by Product, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Wheat Gluten

7.4 Wheat Protein Isolates

7.5 Textured Wheat Protein

7.6 Hydrolysed Wheat Protein



8. Global Wheat Protein Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Wheat Protein Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Bakery and Snacks

8.4 Pet Food

8.5 Nutritional Bars and Drinks

8.6 Processed Meat

8.7 Meat Analogs

8.8 Other



9. Global Wheat Protein Market Analysis - By Form

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Wheat Protein Market Breakdown, by Form, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Dry

9.4 Liquid



10. Wheat Protein Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Wheat Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.3 Europe Wheat Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.4 APAC Wheat Protein Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.5 Middle East and Africa Wheat Protein Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.6 South America (SAM) Wheat Protein Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Investment Scenario

11.3 New Development

11.4 Strategic and Business Planning



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.2 Roquette Freres

12.3 Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd.

12.4 Kroner-Starke GmbH

12.5 Cargill, Incorporated

12.6 Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

12.7 CropEnergies AG

12.8 Manildra Group

12.9 MGP Ingredients Inc.

12.10 Tereos Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flbycd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900