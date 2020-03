DALLAS, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced two new utility awards with a combined value over $35 million. The contracts were secured by Q3 Contracting and ARB Underground, both part of the Utilities & Distribution segment.



The first award is for the replacement of approximately 2 miles of 16” pipeline in Southern California. Work commenced in the first quarter of 2020, and completion is expected in the second quarter of 2020.





The second award is for the installation of approximately 25,000 feet of 20” pipeline in southeastern Minnesota. Work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2020, and completion is expected in the third quarter of 2020.

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers.

