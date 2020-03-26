Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Pipeline, Vaccines, and Diagnostics Competitive Landscape, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



First identified in the Hubei province of Wuhan, China, this is the third time the coronavirus has created havoc in the whole world. Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Known initially as novel coronavirus-2019 (nCoV-19), the virus has now been named Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV), due to its genetic similarity with the coronavirus responsible for 2003 SARS outbreak.



It has already spread to more than 160 countries all over Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. More than 250k have been confirmed positive with SARS-CoV-2 as on March 20th, 2020. Looking at the rapid transmission of the infection and gravity of the situation, on 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



Government agencies, Institutions, Biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies, around the world are working exhaustively and actively in finding a cure and are focused on developing vaccines/drugs to prevent or treat COVID-19infection.



The recently launched report covers a detailed analysis of 50+ companies working for the development of drugs and vaccines as well as diagnostics companies are working on developing test kits.



COVID-19 Overview



This comprehensive report offers a solid foundation to start - or progress - further research and analysis into the COVID-19, including causes and symptoms, morbidity and mortality to transmission, treatment, and prevention.



COVID-19 is a respiratory viral infection, in which common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, and cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.



The recent report outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the COVID- 19 pipelines. A detailed picture of the COVID-19pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and COVID-19 treatment guidelines specific to the country. The assessment part of the report elucidates the in-depth COVID-19 clinical assessment of the COVID-19pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the advanced phase.



In COVID-19 report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, along with COVID-19 collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



COVID-19 Screening and Diagnosis



On the precautionary side of the efforts, temperature screening of travelers on various airports is conducted to prevent further spread of the virus. In many countries, incoming passengers are even being screened for fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Any traveler with signs or symptoms of illness is receiving a more comprehensive public health assessment. WHO has urged the nations to speed up their diagnosing and testing of the virus to contain the spread of coronavirus as more governments impose lockdown or stop travel. In an effort to provide efficient diagnosis, the FDA granted an Emergency Use Authorization to its first commercially developed coronavirus test developed by Roche (Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test). Roche has begun the shipments of first 400,000 COVID-19 tests to laboratories across the USA to begin patient testing under FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

FDA has also approved the use of Thermo Fisher's TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit. BioMedomics is working to deploy its COVID-19IgM-IgG Rapid Test, an immunoassay that can yield results from a blood sample in 15 minutes at the point of care. The report covers a detailed analysis of all the diagnostic kits in the development phase. The Chinese government has given its green signal to a 29-minute rapid testing kit for COVID-19which has been developed by Xiamen University and approved by the National Medical Products Administration.



A detailed assessment of the diagnostic tests being developed for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection, providing information on test developer(s), development geography, technology being used in the test, time to result, and, test sample type.



COVID-19 Treatment Outlook



The COVID-19 treatment outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of current and emerging trend therapeutic approaches, the impact of upcoming therapies on disease landscape, drivers and barriers, and technological advancement.



Companies such as Gilead Sciences, Roche, Sanofi, Regeneron Moderna, Novavax, Medicago Inc., Altimmune, APEIRON Biologics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline are few of the players working towards developing therapies for COVID-19.



Recently, China has recommended the use of Japanese drug Favilavir - being developed by Toyama Chemical (a Fujifilm Subsidiary) in treating COVID-19patients after it has shown its potential and efficacy in curing COVID-19with minimum associated side-effects.



Moreover, earlier the Chinese government also approved the use of Roche's Actemra (tocilizumab), that has been in the market since 2010 for treating serious lung disorders, has shown efficacy in curing serious complications associated with COVID-19.



Gilead's remdesivir, an intravenous treatment, is under phase III of development. The new clinical studies include two clinical trials in China's Hubei province led by the China-Japan Friendship Hospital as well as the recently initiated clinical trial in the United States led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).



On the other hand, Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have initiated a clinical program of rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara (sarilumab) to treat hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 coronavirus infection. In the United States, Moderna, along with NIH started a human trial of its potential vaccine for the new coronavirus.



Johnson & Johnson is working with the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on developing potential treatments for patients who are already infected with COVID-19, where it will check if any older medicines might work against the coronavirus. Few other companies are learning from earlier vaccines from prior coronavirus outbreaks and making them more effective.

The Covid-19 treatment outlook segment gives a thorough detail of emerging therapies by evaluating their impact based on mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the existing treatment scenario and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



COVID-19 Analytical Perspective



In-depth COVID-19 Commercial Assessment of products



The report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises of collaborations. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, fundings, etc. in a detailed manner.



COVID-19 Clinical Assessment of products



The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.



Key Questions

What are the current options for COVID-19 treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies, vaccines and diagnostic kits for the treatment of COVID- 19?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of COVID-19?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the COVID-19 market?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of COVID-19?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing COVID-19 therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for COVID-19?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of COVID-19?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Overview at a Glance



3. Disease Background and Overview: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification of Coronavirus

3.3. Risk Factors

3.4. Symptoms

3.5. Pathogenesis



4. Diagnosis

4.1.1. Roche (Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test)

4.1.2. Thermo Fisher (TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit)

*Other companies & Detailed information in the report



5. Current Treatment Practices

5.1. WHO guidelines for clinical management of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) when COVID -19 disease is suspected

5.2. Country specific treatment guidelines



6. COVID-19 - Analytical Perspective

6.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

6.1.1. COVID-19 companies' collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

6.1.2. Assessment Summary

6.2. COVID-19 Collaboration Deals

6.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

6.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

6.3. COVID-19 Acquisition Analysis



7. Current Trends



8. Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. Emerging Therapy by type

8.3. Drugs

8.3.1. Remdesivir: Gilead Sciences

8.3.1.1. Drug Description

8.3.1.2. Product Profile

8.3.1.3. Clinical Development

8.3.1.4. Clinical Trials Information

8.3.1.5. Safety and Efficacy

8.3.2. Actemra: Roche

8.3.2.1. Drug Description

8.3.2.2. Product Profile

8.3.2.3. Clinical Development

8.3.2.4. Clinical Trials Information

8.3.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

*Other companies & Detailed information in the report



9. Therapeutic Assessment

9.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

9.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

9.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

9.1.3. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

9.1.4. Assessment by Route of Administration

9.1.5. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

9.1.6. Assessment by Molecule Type

9.1.7. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

9.1.8. Assessment by MOA

9.1.9. Assessment by Stage and MOA

9.1.10. Assessment by Target

9.1.11. Assessment by Stage and Target

9.2. Vaccine

9.2.1. Moderna

9.2.1.1. Vaccine Description

9.2.1.2. Product Profile

9.2.1.3. Regulatory Milestones

9.2.1.4. Other Development Activities

9.2.1.5. Clinical Development

9.2.1.6. Safety and Efficacy

9.2.2. Novavax

9.2.2.1. Vaccine Description

9.2.2.2. Product Profile

9.2.2.3. Regulatory Milestones

9.2.2.4. Other Development Activities

9.2.2.5. Clinical Development

9.2.2.6. Safety and Efficacy

9.2.3. Medicago Inc.

9.2.3.1. Vaccine Description

9.2.3.2. Product Profile

9.2.3.3. Regulatory Milestones

9.2.3.4. Other Development Activities

9.2.3.5. Clinical Development

9.2.3.6. Safety and Efficacy

9.2.4. Inovio Pharmaceuticals

9.2.4.1. Vaccine Description

9.2.4.2. Product Profile

9.2.4.3. Regulatory Milestones

9.2.4.4. Other Development Activities

9.2.4.5. Clinical Development

9.2.4.6. Safety and Efficacy

9.2.5. GlaxoSmithKline

9.2.5.1. Vaccine Description

9.2.5.2. Product Profile

9.2.5.3. Regulatory Milestones

9.2.5.4. Other Development Activities

9.2.5.5. Clinical Development

9.2.5.6. Safety and Efficacy

*Other companies & Detailed information in the report



10. Key Trends and Developments



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Market Drivers of COVID-19



13. Market Barriers of COVID-19



14. COVID-19 Unmet Needs



15. Analyst Review



16. Appendix

16.1. Report Methodology



17. Publisher Capabilities



18. Disclaimer



19. About the Publisher



List of Tables

Table 1: Total Therapeutic Pipeline Products for COVID-19(CoronaVirus)

Table 2: COVID-19(CoronaVirus) Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage

Table 3: COVID-19(CoronaVirus) Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage

Table 4: Pipeline Analysis by Route of Administration

Table 5: Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Route of Administration

Table 6: Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type

Table 7: Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Molecule Type

Table 8: Diagnostic kits in the development stage for COVID-19

Table 9: Vaccines in the development stage for COVID-19

Table 10: Inactive Products



Companies Mentioned



Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Medicago Inc.

Moderna

Novavax

Roche



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cqd3s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

