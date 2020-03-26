Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Air Purifiers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for residential air purifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.38% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Some of the major drivers for the residential air purifier market is the high pollution levels, particularly in industrial countries in Asia-Pacific region, increasing awareness about health issues associated with air pollution, rapidly growing population in urban areas where air pollution is more intense, and increasing per capita income (rising disposable income), mainly in the industrial countries.



However, in the countries where the air purifiers' standards do not exist, the consumers that opt for ineffective non-standard air purifiers, feel cheated and which makes the air purifiers unpopular in those countries, in turn, restraining the market.



The global residential air purifier market is fragmented, due to the large number of companies operating in the industry. The key players in this market include Daikin Industries, Sharp Corporation, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, and Dyson.



Key Highlights



The High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration technology has dominated the market in 2018, owing to its effectiveness in removing particulate matter. Adding to this, the technology is now becoming more readily available for use in home central air systems.

Efforts are being taken by the Indian government, WHO, and private players in the Indian market, such as Honeywell, to create awareness among the people of India regarding the indoor pollution and its ill-effects. This is likely to make India a hotspot for air purifier market in the coming years, and hence, is likely to create a huge opportunity for the air purifier market players.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018 with the majority of the demand coming from countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Market Trends



High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filtration Technology to Dominate the Market

In 2018, HEPA-based air purifiers occupy more than half of the total residential air purifier sales by revenue, owing to the fact that they remove particulate matter (PM2.5, PM 10) effectively.

HEPA filters capture large airborne particles, such as dust, pollen, some mold spores, and animal dander, and particles that contain dust mite and cockroach allergens.

HEPA filters are a type of extended surface filter that has a larger surface area and higher efficiencies for removing both larger and smaller airborne particles. Moreover, these air filters remove respirable particles more efficiently than pleated filters.

The two most common standards that are required for HEPA air purifier include the capability to remove particles, i.e. 99.95% (European Standard) or 99.97% (ASME standard), which have a size greater than or equal to 0.3 micrometers.

HEPA technology is now becoming more readily available for use in home central air systems. This technology is likely to maintain the dominance in the residential air purifiers market, on account of technical fitment for residential applications.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific has dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. On a country level, China is the largest market for residential air purifiers. The market in China is dominated by international brands, and its market share far exceeds that of domestic brand products.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization is leading to high pollution levels in major cities across China. The Ministry of Environmental Protection imposed tough anti-pollution targets on 28 cities around Beijing, which is likely to increase the number of air purifiers installations in most of the residential, commercial, and industrial buildings across these cities.

Further, as part of China's 13th Five-Year Plan, Beijing mandated at least half of the new urban buildings to be green-certified by 2020. As public interest and regulatory bodies are focusing on improving indoor air gather strength, the Chinese residential air purifier market is expected to have a positive outlook.

In the case of India, the market for air purifiers is mostly confined to northern India, which contributed around 80% of the annual sales of air purifiers in 2017. For the past few years, the market has been growing by more than 50%. Factors, such as growing awareness among consumers and increasing promotional activities by all major companies, have got more consumers into retail outlets in 2017.

In April 2017, sales of nuclear shelters and radiation-blocking air purifiers have surged in Japan, as North Korea pressed ahead with missile tests in defiance of the UN sanctions. However, in February 2019, Balmuda, a Japanese high-end home appliance maker, stated that as the Japan's air purifier market is decreasing every year, they are planning to increase their revenues from the growing markets, such as South Korea, where they can sell 10 times more air purifiers than in Japan.

