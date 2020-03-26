Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Air Purifiers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for residential air purifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.38% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
Some of the major drivers for the residential air purifier market is the high pollution levels, particularly in industrial countries in Asia-Pacific region, increasing awareness about health issues associated with air pollution, rapidly growing population in urban areas where air pollution is more intense, and increasing per capita income (rising disposable income), mainly in the industrial countries.
However, in the countries where the air purifiers' standards do not exist, the consumers that opt for ineffective non-standard air purifiers, feel cheated and which makes the air purifiers unpopular in those countries, in turn, restraining the market.
The global residential air purifier market is fragmented, due to the large number of companies operating in the industry. The key players in this market include Daikin Industries, Sharp Corporation, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, and Dyson.
Key Highlights
Key Market Trends
High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filtration Technology to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Filtration Technology
5.1.1 High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
5.1.2 Other Technologies (Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs), Ionizers and Ozone Generators)
5.2 Type
5.2.1 Stand-alone
5.2.2 In-duct
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd.
6.3.2 Sharp Corporation
6.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.3.4 LG Electronics Inc.
6.3.5 Unilever PLC (erstwhile BlueAir AB)
6.3.6 Dyson Ltd.
6.3.7 Whirlpool Corporation
6.3.8 AllerAir Industries Inc.
6.3.9 Panasonic Corporation
6.3.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.3.11 IQAir
6.3.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6.3.13 WINIX Inc.
6.3.14 Xiaomi Corp.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
