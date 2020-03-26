16 March 2020 Žemaitijos pienas, AB announced that at the initiative and by the decision of the Board, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall be convened on 9 April 2020, at 3 p.m. The meeting shall begin at 3:00 p.m. (shareholder registration shall be conducted from 2:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.).

We would like to call attention of all shareholders to the fact that the meeting location has been changed from Sedos St. 34a, Telšiai (one of the conference rooms of Telšiai County Business Incubator) to Sedos St. 35, Telšiai.

Meeting location — Sedos St. 35, Telšiai (one of the meeting halls of the Company).

We would also like to point out that the alternative draft resolution has been received as well as the updated (includes alternative draft resolution) general (advance voting) bulletin. Both documents are attached to this notification letter.

Please find attached (see below) the amended (current) general (advance voting) bulletin that will be sent by email at a shareholder’s request.

Please find attached the alternative draft resolution (see below).

Responding to the nationwide quarantine enforced by the Government and taking into account the deteriorating situation, Žemaitijos pienas, AB informs and asks its shareholders to vote in advance by filling out and submitting the general voting bulletin to the Company by email: info@zpienas.lt, a.butkeviciene@zpienas.lt , g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt . The bulletins must reach the Company by 9 April 2020, 2:40 p.m. at the latest. Otherwise (i.e. if the bulletins are submitted later), it shall be deemed that shareholders did not vote in advance.

To protect both your and our health, we ask all shareholders not to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders in person. Instead, we encourage shareholders to express their views and opinions by voting in advance on all items of the agenda.

If a shareholder decides to participate (directly) in the General Meeting of Shareholders, he or she must inform the Company of such intent by email: info@zpienas.lt, a.butkeviciene@zpienas.lt ; g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt at least three business days prior to the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders, indicating his or her name and surname.

Please be informed that shareholders have the right to access all financial documents of the Company in the Notifications section of the Nasdaq Vilnius website.

