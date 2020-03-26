For Immediate Release: 26 March 2020
WisdomTree Issuer PLC
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2020.
Announcement Date: 26-Mar-20
Ex-Date: 02-Apr-20
Record Date: 03-Apr-20
Payment Date: 20-Apr-20
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1715
|WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBT94
|USD
|0.1708
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1041
|WisdomTree US Multifactor UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BD8ZCY59
|USD
|0.2964
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.1448
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 8933
WisdomTree Issuer PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM