For Immediate Release:                                                                                 26 March 2020

WisdomTree Issuer PLC
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2020.

Announcement Date:        26-Mar-20
Ex-Date:                          02-Apr-20
Record Date:                    03-Apr-20
Payment Date:                 20-Apr-20

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1715
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBT94USD0.1708
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1041
WisdomTree US Multifactor UCITS ETF - USDIE00BD8ZCY59USD0.2964
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.1448

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited              Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                              +353 1 776 3628

Davy                                                                               Paul Boland                                         +353 1 614 8933