For Immediate Release: 26 March 2020

WisdomTree Issuer PLC

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2020.

Announcement Date: 26-Mar-20

Ex-Date: 02-Apr-20

Record Date: 03-Apr-20

Payment Date: 20-Apr-20

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1715 WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBT94 USD 0.1708 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1041 WisdomTree US Multifactor UCITS ETF - USD IE00BD8ZCY59 USD 0.2964 WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD 0.1448

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 8933