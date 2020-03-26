Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dots Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quantum dots market was valued at USD 860.08 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5,002.03 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 61.7% over the forecast period 2020-2025.



Cadmium-based quantum dots (QDs) are trending; having the advantage of broad UV excitation, narrow emission, bright photoluminescence (PL), and high photostability, which make them fine applications in bio-imaging, electroluminescence (EL) and photovoltaic (PV) devices, catalytic hydrogen production, sensors, etc.



Demand of Quantum dots in high quality display devices is a key driver for the market. A widespread practical application is using quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) layer to improve the LED backlighting in LCD TV's. By using quantum dots one gets rid of all the in-between-colors. By generating these pure colors a much wider color gamut, as well as enhanced energy efficiency of an LCD TV, is achieved.



Demand for energy efficient solutions is driving the market. Nanomaterial-based white-light-emitting diodes (LEDs) exhibits a record luminous efficiency of 105 lumens per watt. With further development, the new LEDs could reach efficiencies over 200 lumens per watt, making them a promising energy-efficient lighting source for homes, offices and televisions with the help of quantum dots solution.



Quantum dots market gives a potential drawback when used in biological applications due to their large physical size, by which they cannot diffuse across cellular membranes. The delivery process may actually be dangerous for the cell and even result in destroying it. In other cases a QD may be toxic for the cell and inappropriate for any biological application, which is a key restraint for the market.



Key Market Trends



LED Penetration to Enhance Market Growth

With increasing led penetration in lighting market, the quantum dots market is growing due to its high-efficiency and color-saturated displays. It is increasingly becoming popular in the consumer electronics segment, such as LED TV's which absorb and emit light in pure colors, as much as four times brighter than any other display technology in the world.

In agriculture, it is possible to produce light-converting coatings, which is expected to increase yield and the speed of ripening of fruit plants in greenhouses. Dutch farmers have started adopting more of indoor farming, and they are able to grow more food, faster, and in a smaller space, with advanced greenhouses using LED lights.

Colloidal quantum-dot LED with quantum and power conversion efficiencies in the infrared range has proven that these devices can also be integrated in inorganic solar cells and may lead to even higher efficiencies. This triggered a vast number of applications including surveillance, night vision, environmental monitoring and spectroscopy.

In May, 2018, Osram Licht AG company increased the efficiency of green LEDs by 40%, which leads to longer battery life for fitness trackers, since the significant drop in light output exhibited by green LEDs has often been the cause of efficiency problems and high costs in customer applications.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate

The quantum dots market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. Due to the inclination of consumers to adopt technologically advanced products and various universities and organizations in this region are involved in R&D of the QD technology, specifically in the display market.

Surging demand from optoelectronics and solar energy applications is also the key growth factor for this geography. Due to unique optical properties such as high quantum yield, emission tenability, narrow emission band, and optical stability is making quantum dots preferred materials for display and lighting solutions.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for quantum dots display in the regions of Asia-Pacific, especially in China which is expected to drive the market for more quantum dots display. Increasing of TV, monitor and smartphone industry expenditures with the introduction of new products is increasing the adoption of quantum dots display, which will enhance the quantum dots market.

Competitive Landscape



The quantum dots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. Key players in the market are Nanosys, NN-Labs, Ocean NanoTech, etc. Recent developments in the market are:



April 2019 - Leading American cadmium-free quantum dot and nanomaterials manufacturer Quantum Materials Corp. produced a 100% cadmium-free 55 inch QDX quantum dot display technology that achieves an industry-leading 95% Rec. This superior level of performance is achieved by utilizing the Company's proprietary quantum dot enhanced film while eliminating the costly barrier film previously necessary for QD-based display designs.

Feb 2019 - Nanosys demonstrated breakthrough quantum efficiency for heavy metal-free red, green and blue QDEL devices, and has successfully printed displays using ink jet technology in their labs. This will be the advancements in next-generation quantum dot technology.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Demand of Quantum Dots in High Quality Display Devices

5.2.2 Demand for Energy Efficient Solutions

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Toxicity for the Cells in Biological Applications

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 III-V-semiconductors

6.1.2 II-VI-semiconductors

6.1.3 Silicon (Si)

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Optoelectronics and Optical Components

6.2.2 Medicine

6.2.3 Agriculture

6.2.4 Alternative Energy

6.2.5 Other Applications

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Nanosys Inc.

7.1.2 NN-Labs LLC

7.1.3 Ocean NanoTech

7.1.4 Quantum Materials Corporation

7.1.5 Osram Licht AG

7.1.6 Nanoco Group

7.1.7 Nanophotonica

7.1.8 UbiQD, Inc.

7.1.9 Navillum Nanotechnologies

7.1.10 Quantum Solutions Inc.



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



