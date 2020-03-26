Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dots Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global quantum dots market was valued at USD 860.08 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5,002.03 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 61.7% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
Cadmium-based quantum dots (QDs) are trending; having the advantage of broad UV excitation, narrow emission, bright photoluminescence (PL), and high photostability, which make them fine applications in bio-imaging, electroluminescence (EL) and photovoltaic (PV) devices, catalytic hydrogen production, sensors, etc.
Demand of Quantum dots in high quality display devices is a key driver for the market. A widespread practical application is using quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) layer to improve the LED backlighting in LCD TV's. By using quantum dots one gets rid of all the in-between-colors. By generating these pure colors a much wider color gamut, as well as enhanced energy efficiency of an LCD TV, is achieved.
Demand for energy efficient solutions is driving the market. Nanomaterial-based white-light-emitting diodes (LEDs) exhibits a record luminous efficiency of 105 lumens per watt. With further development, the new LEDs could reach efficiencies over 200 lumens per watt, making them a promising energy-efficient lighting source for homes, offices and televisions with the help of quantum dots solution.
Quantum dots market gives a potential drawback when used in biological applications due to their large physical size, by which they cannot diffuse across cellular membranes. The delivery process may actually be dangerous for the cell and even result in destroying it. In other cases a QD may be toxic for the cell and inappropriate for any biological application, which is a key restraint for the market.
The quantum dots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. Key players in the market are Nanosys, NN-Labs, Ocean NanoTech, etc. Recent developments in the market are:
