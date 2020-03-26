Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Services Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Method Sterilization, Service Type, Mode of Delivery, End-user, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sterilization services market is expected to reach US$ 4,400.18 million in 2027 from US$ 2,712.32 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020-2027. Contract sterilization services segment led the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.



Driving factors of the sterilization services are increasing prevalence of healthcare associated infections and Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. Also, growth in the medical device industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Besides, development opportunities in emerging countries is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.



With various technological advancement in recent years, the medical device industry is projected to experience a significant growth across the world. Due to the need for better healthcare facilities, the developing economies are relying on the technology-enabled healthcare solutions.



The rise in elderly population, cases of chronic illnesses, and pediatric care are the main factors increasing the demand for advanced healthcare facilities. Additionally, the presence of top revenue-generating medical device companies which are investing a significant amount in R&D of advanced technologies and sterilization services, is fueling the growth of the medical device industry across the world.



Growth in the medical device industry, combined with stringent regulations, are creating opportunities for the key players in the sterilization services market.



The global sterilization services is segmented by method, service type, mode of delivery, end-user. Based on the method, the market is segmented into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, electron beam radiation sterilization, steam sterilization, and other sterilization methods. The ethylene oxide (ETO) segment is expected to dominate the method segment market due to an extensive network of ETO sterilization service providers worldwide.



Based on the service type, the market is segmented into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation service. The contract sterilization services segment held the largest share of the service type segment during the forecast period. Similarly, based on the mode of delivery, the sterilization services are categorized as offsite sterilization services and onsite sterilization services. The offsite sterilization services segment held the largest share of this segment during the forecast period.



Based on the end user, the sterilization services are categorized as medical device companies, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, food and beverages and other end users. The medical device companies segment held the largest share of the end user segment during the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the sterilization services market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global sterilization services market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Sterilization Services Market - By Method

1.3.2 Global Sterilization Services Market - By Service Type

1.3.3 Global Sterilization Services Market - By Mode of Delivery

1.3.4 Global Sterilization Services Market - By End-user

1.3.5 Global Sterilization services Market - By Geography



2. Sterilization Services Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Sterilization Services - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Sterilization Services Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Sterilization Services Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Sterilization Services Market in APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Sterilization Services Market in MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Sterilization Services Market in South and Central America: PEST Analysis



5. Global Sterilization services Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Healthcare Associated Infections

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulation Regarding Chemical Emission

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth in the Medical Device Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Acquisitions in the Sterilization Services Market

5.5 Impact Analysis

5.6 Impact Analysis



6. Sterilization Services Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Sterilization Services Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Sterilization Services Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Players

6.3.1 Cantel Medical

6.3.2 STERIS plc



7. Sterilization Services Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Method

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Sterilization Services Market, by Method , 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Sterilization

7.4 Gamma Sterilization

7.5 Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

7.6 Steam Sterilization

7.7 Other Sterilization Methods



8. Sterilization Services Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Service Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Sterilization Services Market, by Service Type, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

8.3 Contract Sterilization Services

8.4 Sterilization Validation Service



9. Sterilization Services Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Mode of Delivery

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Sterilization Services Market, by Mode of Delivery, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

9.3 Offsite Sterilization Services

9.4 Onsite Sterilization Services



10. Sterilization Services Market - Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - End-user

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Sterilization Services Market, by End User, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

10.3 Medical Device Companies

10.4 Hospitals & Clinics

10.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.6 Food and Beverages

10.7 Other End Users



11. Sterilization Services Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

11.1 North America Sterilization Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.2 Europe Sterilization Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.3 Asia Pacific Sterilization Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.4 MEA Sterilization Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

11.5 South and Central America Sterilization Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



12. Sterilization Services Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.4 Inorganic Developments



13. Sterilization Services Market - Company Profiles

13.1 BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

13.2 Cosmed Group

13.3 E-BEAM Services Inc.

13.4 Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

13.5 MEDISTRI S.A.

13.6 Midwest Sterilization Corporation

13.7 Sterigenics U.S. LLC

13.8 Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd.

13.9 Cantel Medical

13.10 STERIS plc



