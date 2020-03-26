Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology (Light, Vibration, RF, Thermal), Component, Application (Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Security), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The energy harvesting system market is projected to grow from USD 485 million in 2020 to USD 775 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025.
Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing demand for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance; extensive implementation of IoT in automation and energy harvesting technology in building and home automation; increasing trend for green energy and favorable initiatives by the governments; and rising adoption of wireless sensor networks equipped with energy harvesting system.
Market for light energy harvesting is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period among all technology segments
The light energy harvesting technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGRfrom 2020-2025. Photovoltaic cells are very efficient in generating energy for small electronic components. The power generated by solar energy harvesting technology is more than other energy sources such as vibration, thermal, and RF. Additionally, the light energy is available in abundance as compared to other sources, which is why it is easy to continuously generate energy. Due to this benefit, the number of companies that are developing solar products for building automation, consumer electronics, and security applications is increasing.
Market for photovoltaic transducers is projected to grow at highest CAGR during 2020-2025
Transducers can be used as a standalone device or can be accompanied by other components. Therefore, the market growth of transducers is higher than that of PMICs and secondary batteries. A transducer converts energy from sources such as light, radio waves, heat, vibration, kinetic, and pressure. The sensor devices in wireless networks are currently deployed with these transducers to eliminate the use of conventional electrical grids or primary batteries. Photovoltaic transducers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of photovoltaic transducers is the rising interest of several companies in providing solar energy-based solutions for building automation and consumer electronics applications.
Building and home automation accounted for largest share of energy harvesting system market in 2019
The largest market of energy harvesting systems for building and home automation can be attributed to the rising penetration of energy harvesting solutions in smart homes and building automation. Energy harvesting is the best solution for wireless sensor networking (WNS) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in smart buildings. Building automation products such as wall switches, sensors, and relay receivers can be easily interconnected without much complexity. Energy harvesting in building automation systems can be used for occupancy sensors, humidity sensors, window positioning systems, temperature sensors, climate control systems, radiator control systems, and other lighting control systems. Building automation, being the most attractive market for energy harvesting systems, consists of many regional as well as global companies producing numerous energy harvesting products and components for building automation systems.
Americas is expected to hold largest share of energy harvesting system market in 2025
The growth in the Americas is driven by factors such as increasing use of renewable energy sources for powering small electronic devices, growing penetration of building automation in new construction sites, and rising use of wireless sensor networks in the region. The increasing number of government activities for energy harvesting in the Americas and Europe for the building and home automation application to reduce CO2 emissions in the buildings is also expected to boost the growth of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Overall Energy Harvesting System Market
4.2 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Technology
4.3 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Application
4.4 Energy Harvesting Systems With Wireless Sensor Networks, by Component
4.5 Energy Harvesting System Market in Americas, by Application and Country
4.6 Region Analysis of Energy Harvesting System Market
4.7 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Safe, Power-Efficient, and Durable Systems That Require Minimum Or No Maintenance
5.2.1.2 Extensive Implementation of Iot Devices in Automation and Energy Harvesting Technology in Building and Home Automation
5.2.1.3 Increasing Trend for Green Energy and Favorable Initiatives by Governments
5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of Wireless Sensor Networks Equipped With Energy Harvesting System
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limitations of Remotely Installed Networking Modules
5.2.2.2 Higher Initial Cost Associated With Energy Harvesting System Curtails Market Growth in Developing Countries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Sensors in Wearable Electronics
5.2.3.2 Use of Human Energy Harvesting for Implantable Biomedical Devices
5.2.3.3 Ocean Energy Harvesting
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Standardization of Communication Protocols
5.2.4.2 Environmental Damages to Energy Harvesting Device
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Trends in Aviation Industry
6.3.1 Energy Harvesting Tracking Solution for Cargo
6.3.2 Energy Harvesting for Powering Electronic Windows
6.3.3 Energy Harvesting for Damage Detection
6.3.4 Energy Harvesting for Aircraft Subsystems
6.4 Analysis of Applications
7 Energy Harvesting System Market, by End-Use System
7.1 Wireless Switching System
7.2 Wireless HVAC System
7.3 Wireless Sensing and Telematics System
7.4 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
7.5 Asset Tracking System
7.6 Remote Health Monitoring System
7.7 Regenerative Energy Harvesting System
8 Energy Harvesting System Market for Wireless Sensor Network, by Component and Sensor Type
8.1 Definition and Scope
8.1.1 Wireless Sensor Network (WSN)
8.2 Data Triangulation Methodology for Wireless Sensor Network With Energy Harvesting
9 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Light Energy Harvesting
9.2.1 the Availability of Abundant Light Energy Source is the Key Reason for the Growth of Light Energy Harvesting Technology
9.3 Vibration Energy Harvesting
9.3.1 Home Automation and Industrial Sensor Network Applications Drives the Vibration Energy Harvesting Market
9.4 Radio Frequency (Rf) Energy Harvesting
9.4.1 Rfid Technology is Currently a Major Application for RF Energy Harvesting
9.5 Thermal Energy Harvesting
9.5.1 Thermal Energy Harvesting Technology is Majorly Driven by Industrial Applications in the Manufacturing Process
10 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Transducer
10.2.1 Photovoltaic
10.2.1.1 Photovoltaic Transducers Market is Majorly Driven by Applications in Building Automation, Consumer Electronics, and Transportation
10.2.2 Electrodynamic, Piezoelectric, and Electromagnetic
10.2.2.1 Electrodynamic
10.2.2.2 Piezoelectric
10.2.2.3 Electromagnetic
10.2.3 Thermoelectric
10.2.3.1 Thermoelectric Devices Has.Its Major Market for Energy Harvesting in Industries and Automobiles
10.2.4 Radio Frequency (Rf) Transducer
10.2.4.1 Switches, Fitness Trackers, Smartwatches, Wireless Charging Headphones, Smart Cards, and Rfid Tags are the Key Applications of RF Transducers
10.3 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC)
10.3.1 PMIC Plays a Key Role in Management of Power Generated Through Energy Harvesting Devices
10.4 Secondary Battery
10.4.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries are Majorly Used as a Secondary Battery in Energy Harvesting System
10.5 Case Study
11 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Building & Home Automation
11.2.1 Building and Home Automation Application Accounted for the Largest Share of Energy Harvesting System Market
11.3 Consumer Electronics
11.3.1 Wrist Watches, Health Devices, and Portable Chargers are the Key Application Driving the Energy Harvesting Market
11.4 Industrial
11.4.1 the Rise in Vibration Energy Harvesting in Industrial Application to Drive the Energy Harvesting Market
11.5 Transportation
11.5.1 Automobiles and Trains are the Major Source of Energy Harvesting in Transportation
11.6 Security
11.6.1 the Growth of Energy Harvesting System in Security is Attributed to Rise in Adoption of Solar and Vibration Energy Harvesting Technology
12 Geographical Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Americas
12.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Building and Home Automation Solution in US Attributes to the Highest Growth of the Market
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Increase in Medical Applications Provokes the Growth of Energy Harvesting System Market in Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)
12.4.1 the Energy Harvesting System Market in APACis Attributed to Increase in Adoption in Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea
12.5 Rest of the World (ROW)
12.5.1 Building and Home Automation and Transportation are the Major Industries Contributing to the Market Growth in ROW
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Rank Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.3 Innovators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.6 Business Strategy Excellence
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 ABB
14.2.2 Linear Technology (Analog Devices)
14.2.3 Convergence Wireless
14.2.4 Cymbet
14.2.5 Enocean
14.2.6 Fujitsu
14.2.7 Honeywell
14.2.8 Powercast Corporation
14.2.9 STMicroelectronics
14.2.10 Texas Instruments
14.3 Other Companies
14.3.1 Microchip Technology
14.3.2 Greenpeak Technologies (Qorvo)
14.3.3 Voltree Power
14.3.4 Cypress Semiconductor
14.3.5 Laird (Advent International)
14.3.6 Mide Technology
14.3.7 Lord Microstrain
14.3.8 Ixys Corporation (Littlefuse Inc.)
14.3.9 Bionic Power
14.3.10 O-Flexx Technologies (Mahle)
15 Appendix
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
