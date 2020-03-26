Dublin, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Harvesting System Market by Technology (Light, Vibration, RF, Thermal), Component, Application (Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Security), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The energy harvesting system market is projected to grow from USD 485 million in 2020 to USD 775 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025.



Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing demand for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance; extensive implementation of IoT in automation and energy harvesting technology in building and home automation; increasing trend for green energy and favorable initiatives by the governments; and rising adoption of wireless sensor networks equipped with energy harvesting system.



Market for light energy harvesting is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period among all technology segments



The light energy harvesting technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGRfrom 2020-2025. Photovoltaic cells are very efficient in generating energy for small electronic components. The power generated by solar energy harvesting technology is more than other energy sources such as vibration, thermal, and RF. Additionally, the light energy is available in abundance as compared to other sources, which is why it is easy to continuously generate energy. Due to this benefit, the number of companies that are developing solar products for building automation, consumer electronics, and security applications is increasing.



Market for photovoltaic transducers is projected to grow at highest CAGR during 2020-2025



Transducers can be used as a standalone device or can be accompanied by other components. Therefore, the market growth of transducers is higher than that of PMICs and secondary batteries. A transducer converts energy from sources such as light, radio waves, heat, vibration, kinetic, and pressure. The sensor devices in wireless networks are currently deployed with these transducers to eliminate the use of conventional electrical grids or primary batteries. Photovoltaic transducers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of photovoltaic transducers is the rising interest of several companies in providing solar energy-based solutions for building automation and consumer electronics applications.



Building and home automation accounted for largest share of energy harvesting system market in 2019



The largest market of energy harvesting systems for building and home automation can be attributed to the rising penetration of energy harvesting solutions in smart homes and building automation. Energy harvesting is the best solution for wireless sensor networking (WNS) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in smart buildings. Building automation products such as wall switches, sensors, and relay receivers can be easily interconnected without much complexity. Energy harvesting in building automation systems can be used for occupancy sensors, humidity sensors, window positioning systems, temperature sensors, climate control systems, radiator control systems, and other lighting control systems. Building automation, being the most attractive market for energy harvesting systems, consists of many regional as well as global companies producing numerous energy harvesting products and components for building automation systems.



Americas is expected to hold largest share of energy harvesting system market in 2025



The growth in the Americas is driven by factors such as increasing use of renewable energy sources for powering small electronic devices, growing penetration of building automation in new construction sites, and rising use of wireless sensor networks in the region. The increasing number of government activities for energy harvesting in the Americas and Europe for the building and home automation application to reduce CO2 emissions in the buildings is also expected to boost the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Overall Energy Harvesting System Market

4.2 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Technology

4.3 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Application

4.4 Energy Harvesting Systems With Wireless Sensor Networks, by Component

4.5 Energy Harvesting System Market in Americas, by Application and Country

4.6 Region Analysis of Energy Harvesting System Market

4.7 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Safe, Power-Efficient, and Durable Systems That Require Minimum Or No Maintenance

5.2.1.2 Extensive Implementation of Iot Devices in Automation and Energy Harvesting Technology in Building and Home Automation

5.2.1.3 Increasing Trend for Green Energy and Favorable Initiatives by Governments

5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of Wireless Sensor Networks Equipped With Energy Harvesting System

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limitations of Remotely Installed Networking Modules

5.2.2.2 Higher Initial Cost Associated With Energy Harvesting System Curtails Market Growth in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Sensors in Wearable Electronics

5.2.3.2 Use of Human Energy Harvesting for Implantable Biomedical Devices

5.2.3.3 Ocean Energy Harvesting

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Standardization of Communication Protocols

5.2.4.2 Environmental Damages to Energy Harvesting Device



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Trends in Aviation Industry

6.3.1 Energy Harvesting Tracking Solution for Cargo

6.3.2 Energy Harvesting for Powering Electronic Windows

6.3.3 Energy Harvesting for Damage Detection

6.3.4 Energy Harvesting for Aircraft Subsystems

6.4 Analysis of Applications



7 Energy Harvesting System Market, by End-Use System

7.1 Wireless Switching System

7.2 Wireless HVAC System

7.3 Wireless Sensing and Telematics System

7.4 Tire Pressure Monitoring System

7.5 Asset Tracking System

7.6 Remote Health Monitoring System

7.7 Regenerative Energy Harvesting System



8 Energy Harvesting System Market for Wireless Sensor Network, by Component and Sensor Type

8.1 Definition and Scope

8.1.1 Wireless Sensor Network (WSN)

8.2 Data Triangulation Methodology for Wireless Sensor Network With Energy Harvesting



9 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Light Energy Harvesting

9.2.1 the Availability of Abundant Light Energy Source is the Key Reason for the Growth of Light Energy Harvesting Technology

9.3 Vibration Energy Harvesting

9.3.1 Home Automation and Industrial Sensor Network Applications Drives the Vibration Energy Harvesting Market

9.4 Radio Frequency (Rf) Energy Harvesting

9.4.1 Rfid Technology is Currently a Major Application for RF Energy Harvesting

9.5 Thermal Energy Harvesting

9.5.1 Thermal Energy Harvesting Technology is Majorly Driven by Industrial Applications in the Manufacturing Process



10 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Transducer

10.2.1 Photovoltaic

10.2.1.1 Photovoltaic Transducers Market is Majorly Driven by Applications in Building Automation, Consumer Electronics, and Transportation

10.2.2 Electrodynamic, Piezoelectric, and Electromagnetic

10.2.2.1 Electrodynamic

10.2.2.2 Piezoelectric

10.2.2.3 Electromagnetic

10.2.3 Thermoelectric

10.2.3.1 Thermoelectric Devices Has.Its Major Market for Energy Harvesting in Industries and Automobiles

10.2.4 Radio Frequency (Rf) Transducer

10.2.4.1 Switches, Fitness Trackers, Smartwatches, Wireless Charging Headphones, Smart Cards, and Rfid Tags are the Key Applications of RF Transducers

10.3 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC)

10.3.1 PMIC Plays a Key Role in Management of Power Generated Through Energy Harvesting Devices

10.4 Secondary Battery

10.4.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries are Majorly Used as a Secondary Battery in Energy Harvesting System

10.5 Case Study



11 Energy Harvesting System Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Building & Home Automation

11.2.1 Building and Home Automation Application Accounted for the Largest Share of Energy Harvesting System Market

11.3 Consumer Electronics

11.3.1 Wrist Watches, Health Devices, and Portable Chargers are the Key Application Driving the Energy Harvesting Market

11.4 Industrial

11.4.1 the Rise in Vibration Energy Harvesting in Industrial Application to Drive the Energy Harvesting Market

11.5 Transportation

11.5.1 Automobiles and Trains are the Major Source of Energy Harvesting in Transportation

11.6 Security

11.6.1 the Growth of Energy Harvesting System in Security is Attributed to Rise in Adoption of Solar and Vibration Energy Harvesting Technology



12 Geographical Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Building and Home Automation Solution in US Attributes to the Highest Growth of the Market

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Increase in Medical Applications Provokes the Growth of Energy Harvesting System Market in Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

12.4.1 the Energy Harvesting System Market in APACis Attributed to Increase in Adoption in Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea

12.5 Rest of the World (ROW)

12.5.1 Building and Home Automation and Transportation are the Major Industries Contributing to the Market Growth in ROW



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Rank Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.3 Innovators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.6 Business Strategy Excellence



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 ABB

14.2.2 Linear Technology (Analog Devices)

14.2.3 Convergence Wireless

14.2.4 Cymbet

14.2.5 Enocean

14.2.6 Fujitsu

14.2.7 Honeywell

14.2.8 Powercast Corporation

14.2.9 STMicroelectronics

14.2.10 Texas Instruments

14.3 Other Companies

14.3.1 Microchip Technology

14.3.2 Greenpeak Technologies (Qorvo)

14.3.3 Voltree Power

14.3.4 Cypress Semiconductor

14.3.5 Laird (Advent International)

14.3.6 Mide Technology

14.3.7 Lord Microstrain

14.3.8 Ixys Corporation (Littlefuse Inc.)

14.3.9 Bionic Power

14.3.10 O-Flexx Technologies (Mahle)



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z398eq

