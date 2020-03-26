ITHACA, N.Y., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Covid-19 flu pandemic continues to claim the lives of thousands, medical teams around the globe are scrambling to use extreme measures to save their patients experiencing acute respiratory failure (ARDS). Veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV ECMO) is one such measure. It is initiated to save a patient by drastically improving oxygen delivery to the body and to limit lung injury.



The new ELSA Monitor by Transonic provides critical data to help fine-tune ECMO therapy which allows clinicians to improve their patient’s outcomes. The ELSA Monitor tells the exact amount of blood flow that is being delivered to the patient and how much is being recirculated. Moreover, it can quantify clotting in the oxygenator. Armed with this crucial information, staff can then optimize VV ECMO therapy to save patients.

The ELSA Monitor expands Transonic’s presence in hospital departments where gold standard Transonic flow measurement technology is already used during lifesaving cardiac, transplant and neurosurgeries. Its Flowsensors are used to verify flow in CP bypass (heart-lung) machines and other types of mechanical circulatory support used to save patients.

Transonic Vice-President Miriam Tenorio reflects, “Now, particularly amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, we are proud to see our flow measurement devices providing physicians the measurements they need to help save their patient’s lives. Aside from our own medical devices, our flow measurement is an integral component inside many other medical devices that will be critical during this pandemic. We are committed to doing our best to keep our doors open in order to continue to supply vital technology to help physicians and Covid-19 patients.”

Ithaca-based Transonic Systems is the global leader in biomedical flow measurement technology. Transonic’s founder, Cor Drost pioneered transit-time flow measurement technology over 35 years ago while at Cornell University. Since then, Transonic Systems devices have been used for groundbreaking laboratory research discoveries, to provide quantitative flow measurements during cardiac, vascular, transplant and neurosurgeries, ECMO, angioplasty, hemodialysis and are integral in many medical devices manufactured by other innovative companies.

For more information, contact Miriam Tenorio at 607-257-5300