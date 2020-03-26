Jobs Will Provide Added Support across Stop & Shop’s Stores and Supply Chain and Increased Employment Opportunities across Its Local Communities



Top Food Retailer Will Work Closely with Union Partners and Affected Local Businesses to Get People Back to Work Quickly

QUINCY, Mass., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop announced today that it will be hiring at least 5,000 new associates for regular part-time positions in its stores, distribution centers and delivery operations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

These positions will provide support for customers at a time when our communities need it most. They will also create new professional opportunities for many across the region whose jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Complete information and a link to apply for open positions can be found at https://stopandshop.com/our-careers/.

Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop, said, “Stop & Shop’s associates are doing extraordinary work to serve our customers and local communities during this unprecedented time, and we are looking forward to adding great new members to the team. Recognizing the enormous impact that the coronavirus emergency is having on local employment, we also hope these new positions will provide an important base of new growth and opportunity for many of our neighbors across the region.”

Stop & Shop will also be working closely with its partners at the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) and with local businesses that have been forced to lay off or furlough staff to identify potential candidates for opportunities across all shifts and all positions.

These regular – not temporary – part-time positions include night crew, cashiers, and porters as well as openings across Stop & Shop’s bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments. Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years of age; the other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age.

Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing diverse people, ideas and experiences make Stop & Shop a better, more interesting place to work. The company is also committed to advancement from within, filling 80 percent of its open positions with Stop & Shop associates.

