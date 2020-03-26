PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced a new white paper that presents an approach for implementing temporary identity credentials for physical access control systems (PACS) in federal agencies. This resource focuses on authorization and provides recommendations for how an agency can efficiently issue temporary identity credentials for visitors and employees.



Download the white paper, “Temporary Identity Credentials for Federal Agency Physical Access Control Systems (PACS)” at https://www.securetechalliance.org/publications-temporary-identity-credentials-for-federal-agency-physical-access-control-systems-pacs/ .

“As identity vetting evolves in the federal space, industry stakeholders have managed to keep pace with changing requirements around HSPD-12; however, we have yet to see consistent government-wide policies and models for issuing and managing short-term, temporary credentials,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “This new white paper aims to address this gap by outlining a model for temporary access cards that are vendor-agnostic and compatible with federal card authentication technologies used in the agency’s GSA FIPS 201 Evaluation Program Approved Product List access control systems.”

This white paper is intended for PACS manufacturers, PACS administrators, credential issuers, on-site personnel, agency PACS business/system owners and agency HSPD-12 Program Management Office (PMO) personnel, and provides:

An introduction to the need for consistent government-wide policies and models for issuing and managing short-term, temporary credentials

Guidance on authorization requirements for temporary identity credentials including use cases for visitors and employees

Approaches to use temporary identity credentials, including non-personalized re-usable cards and a person-centric approach for issuing those cards

A recommendation for an authenticatable PKI credential solution for federal PACS, with a focus on locally issued Commercial Identity Verification (CIV) cards

This white paper was developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Access Control Council – which includes both industry and federal government members. The Council focuses on accelerating the widespread acceptance, use and application of secure technologies in various physical and digital form factors for physical and logical access control as applicable to both person and non-person entities.

Participants involved in the development of the white paper included: CertiPath; G+D Mobile Security; HID Global; ID Technology Partners; IDEMIA; Identiv; Integrated Security Technologies; IQ Devices; Parsons; Secure Element Solutions; SigNet Technologies, Inc.; Tyco Software House; Veridt, Inc.; and XTec, Inc.

