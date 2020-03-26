NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced updates in response to the continued spread of COVID-19.



With the well-being of its customers, associates and communities in mind, and to help limit the spread of the virus, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will continue to keep stores outside of the APAC region temporarily closed until further notice. The Company will continue to follow the guidance of local governments and health organizations to determine when it can reopen its stores across North America and the EMEA region.

The Company’s stores in the APAC region across all its brands are currently open. The Company’s online stores remain open in all regions.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We entered this period of unprecedented uncertainty with a healthy liquidity position and are taking immediate, aggressive and prudent actions, including reevaluating all expenditures to enhance our ability to meet the business’ short-term liquidity needs, in order to best position the Company for our key stakeholders, including our associates, customers and shareholders. We are partnering with our vendors, landlords, and lenders to preserve liquidity and mitigate risk during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

As of February 1, 2020, the Company had $671 million in cash and cash equivalents. As a precautionary measure, on March 25, 2020, the Company initiated the process to borrow $210 million under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to improve its cash position. In addition, last week the Company withdrew the majority of excess funds from its Rabbi Trust, providing the Company with approximately $50 million of additional cash.

The Company will also not undertake any share buybacks for the foreseeable future.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through three renowned brands. Abercrombie & Fitch believes that every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, outerwear and fragrance - designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce. The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree style designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season. A global specialty retailer of quality, comfortable, made-to-play favorites, abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better everything.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The company operates over 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com .

